An authentic Spanish concept is slated to open in Vancouver this winter: Casa Molina.

This spot is the latest from Chef Javier Blanc of the much-loved local brand, Paella Guys, which brings the “authentic Spanish paella experience to your door, celebration or special event.”

Chef Blanc also just won the title of making the second-best paella in the world at the 62nd edition of the Concurs Internacional de Paella Valenciana de Sueca.

Casa Molina will open at 2211 Manitoba Street Vancouver. This is the former location of Italian spot Mangia Cucina which closed its doors over the summer.

The location is a cozy red converted heritage home, making ‘casa’ meaning ‘house’ in Spanish the perfect fit for the concept’s name.

We’re told Chef Blanc will offer a menu with daily specials and paella “deeply rooted in Spanish tradition” alongside a solid cocktail program.

“Our vision for Casa Molina is simple: to provide our guests with an unparalleled dining experience, enjoying impeccable Spanish cuisine in an ambiance that resonates with the warmth of being at home. As we often say, “estás en tu casa” – at Casa Molina, you are home.”

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date, stay tuned!

Casa Molina

Address: 2211 Manitoba Street, Vancouver