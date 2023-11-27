Gram Cafe quietly closed its final Canadian location

Bad news for pancake fans: Gram Cafe & Pancakes closed its last location in Canada.

Earlier in October, we reported that three of its four Canadian locations had shuttered, and now the Kerrisdale spot has followed.

Gram Cafe was known best for its Japanese soufflé pancakes that were delightfully fluffy and delicious.

Despite no longer having any locations in Canada, the chain has yet to announce anything on social media. Additionally, its website still lists all four locations despite none of them being open.

However, Big Way Hot Pot has confirmed to Dished that it will be taking over the spot. This marks one of two new Big Way locations opening in Vancouver in the near future.

Dished has reached out to Gram Cafe for more information.