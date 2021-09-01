A staple on The Drive is looking a little different these days. BierCraft Commercial Drive is currently transforming into a brand new concept called Community Taps and Pizza.

The idea for this new destination for pizza and beer was born out of the pandemic, Dished Vancouver was told during a walk-through of the space.

BierCraft ownership decided it was time to switch things up at the Commercial Drive outpost, and that meant a vibrant new exterior, a full interior renovation, and a new brand altogether — but only for this location.

The BierCraft brand, known for its great selection of Belgian brews and hospitality, will continue to operate its other three locations (Cambie, UBC, Burnaby) as we know and love them.

So, what can we expect from Community Taps and Pizza?

While many details and specifics are still under wraps, we can say for certain that you’ll be able to enjoy ‘za made in a state-of-the-art pizza oven and local beers and BC wines from 40 taps, including a carefully curated selection of rotating and seasonal brews as well.

Community Taps and Pizza will boast a newly expanded street patio and a gorgeous hand-painted mural by local artist Chairman Ting.

The interior will be transformed into a contemporary and eclectic space by Sydney Earle of Jute Design.

Community Taps and Pizza is aiming to open its doors to the public this fall. Once it does, folks can expect lunch, dinner, and happy hour specials, as well as weekend brunch service. There will also be tons of options for takeout and off-sales.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Community Taps and Pizza

Address: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver