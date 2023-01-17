Big news for fans of Kitsilano’s Their There, the neighbourhood cafe has officially relaunched as an all-day brunch and lunch restaurant.

The coffee bar first opened in the summer of 2018 when it debuted a food and beverage program featuring caffeinated sips, baked goods, sandwiches, salads, and a small selection of wine and beer.

The concept, which is a sister spot to chef-owner Mike Robbins’ Michelin Star-Awarded AnnaLena, was also the temporary launch space of burger joint Hundy, which moonlighted in the cafe until it found its permanent home in Yaletown last year.

Now, it seems to be a whole new era for the local biz, as Their There has unveiled a full-service dining program for the first time.

Robbins, who oversaw the popular brunch program at the now-shuttered Oakwood Canadian Bistro, has created a delicious lineup of eats alongside Their There Executive Chef and Oakwood and AnnaLena alum Catherine Wong.

“West 4th Avenue has always been a destination for awesome shopping and great brunch,” shares Jeff Parr, Their There’s operations manager.

“To start the new year we decided to move to full service and expand our menu to properly showcase the skillset of Chef Catherine and her talented culinary team.”

Patrons who head here will be delighted to find a selection of eggs Benedicts in varieties like avocado, tomato, and chili crunch, bacon & everything spice, and tuna & dill.

In addition to Their There’s solid list of breakfast and chicken sandwiches — which can still be ordered to-go with single-origin coffee and pastries at the counter, by the way — there are some stand-out plates you need to check out.

First off, if you’re a fried chicken fan, look no further than this spot’s Chicken & Waffles.

This dish is divine and made with cornbread waffles, bacon butter, fried or hot chicken (we opted for the latter), and hot maple syrup to drizzle on top.

We also tasted the Beef Brisket Hash, a dish that fans of the Oakwood might remember. This offering features poached eggs, sauerkraut, hash browns, and hollandaise alongside tender beef brisket.

Their There’s Croque Madame is no slouch either. Enjoy this combo of mortadella & gruyere, onion jam, and a fried egg on a croissant scroll base.

The new full-service spot also offers a classic Canadian breakfast, and on the sweet side, a selection of doughnuts and pastries for order as well.

Their There is open Tuesday through Sunday with a full breakfast and lunch menu from 9 am to 3 pm. It also has a Happy Hour from 3 to 5 pm.

Be sure to check this out when you can!

Their There

Address: 2042 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram