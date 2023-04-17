Last month we filled you in on the news that Chewies Oyster Bar was closing its Coal Harbour location, and now, we have a final date of operation to share.

The family-owned oyster house, known for southern cuisine and good times, posted a statement sharing the initial closing info in March.

The restaurant cited challenging decisions in the form of limiting lease options as the reason for this move. Chewies said it had been notified it had 60 days to vacate its #110-1055 West Hastings Street address.

“It is something we knew could happen, however, it still comes as a shock. We could not have reopened the restaurant originally if we had not signed the deal to give us a fighting chance to recover from the pandemic.”

Chewies went on to thank loyal customers for their patronage throughout nearly 10 years of what the restaurant described as “both great and challenging times.”

“It has been a lot to take in, however, we are still business as usual at Coal Harbour until further notice! And you can GUARANTEE we are going to throw one hell of a goodbye shaker to wrap up the end of an era.”

Chewies Coal Harbour will likely close this weekend, its sister location in Kitsilano will remain open, though.

Chewies tells Dished April 22 will be the final day of service as of now. If anything changes we’ll be sure to let you know.