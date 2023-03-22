North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market has been undergoing quite the revitalization over the past year, with a reimagined food hall and market and plenty of new eateries moving in.

One of the numerous new vendors to be joining the space is Krave Kulture Yogurt, the North Vancouver-based organic frozen yogurt brand with a cult following.

On its Instagram account, Krave shared a preview of the upcoming space inside the Lonsdale Quay Market, noting that this space will have both cozy indoor seating and a sunny outdoor patio.

“Get ready to experience our delicious offerings in a vibrant new setting with stunning waterfront views,” the post says.

Krave Kulture Yogurt serves craft frozen yogurt in varieties like passionfruit, Blue Flower Lemonade, and espresso, as well as smoothies, yogurt bowls (called “Krave Bowls”), and a couple of bagel options, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krave Kulture Yogurt (@kravekultureyogurt)

The Lonsdale spot is still under construction, and while Krave has yet to share an exact opening date for this second location, in the meantime you can pay it a visit at its original address at 3151 Edgemont Boulevard.

Krave Kulture Yogurt – Lonsdale Quay

Address: Lonsdale Quay Market, 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Instagram