Sal y Limon to open its fourth location in Vancouver on East Hastings

Marco Ovies
|
Dec 22 2023, 10:04 pm
A beloved Mexican restaurant is set to open its fourth location in Vancouver.

Sal y Limon has been serving Mexican cuisine for years and is now set to open a new location on East Hastings.

Co-owner Sebastian Jutras told Dished that visitors can expect the same great food and vibes as Sal y Limon’s other locations. He also confirmed that this spot will be a smaller location, coming in at 800 square feet. It will operate from 11 am to 9 pm daily.

 

Sal y Limon is best known for its Mexican classics like tacos, burritos, tortas, and more. We’re particularly fans of the torta Ahogados, which is a sandwich covered in medium or extra-spicy salsa.

While an exact opening date has yet to be confirmed, Jutras told Dished the new location will hopefully be open in mid-2024. Be sure to check back here for an official opening date when it’s released.

Sal y Limon East Hastings

Address: 3614 E Hastings, Vancouver

Instagram

