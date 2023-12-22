Sal y Limon to open its fourth location in Vancouver on East Hastings
A beloved Mexican restaurant is set to open its fourth location in Vancouver.
Sal y Limon has been serving Mexican cuisine for years and is now set to open a new location on East Hastings.
- You might also like:
- A pizzeria 10 years in the making is set to open soon in Vancouver
- 29 new Vancouver restaurants and bars to check out
- Beloved Chinese restaurant to close one of its Vancouver location after six years of operating
Co-owner Sebastian Jutras told Dished that visitors can expect the same great food and vibes as Sal y Limon’s other locations. He also confirmed that this spot will be a smaller location, coming in at 800 square feet. It will operate from 11 am to 9 pm daily.
View this post on Instagram
Sal y Limon is best known for its Mexican classics like tacos, burritos, tortas, and more. We’re particularly fans of the torta Ahogados, which is a sandwich covered in medium or extra-spicy salsa.
While an exact opening date has yet to be confirmed, Jutras told Dished the new location will hopefully be open in mid-2024. Be sure to check back here for an official opening date when it’s released.
Sal y Limon East Hastings
Address: 3614 E Hastings, Vancouver
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.