FoodRestaurant Openings

NiceTea is opening its first location in Vancouver

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Dec 20 2023, 6:18 pm
NiceTea is opening its first location in Vancouver

Whether you call it bubble tea or boba (or something else entirely), Vancouver has plenty of spots for the delicious beverage. Now, a pretty nice boba shop is opening its first location in Vancouver.

NiceTea is a bubble tea shop that originated in Richmond and has since opened a second location in Burnaby. The new location is opening up on Denman and Pendrell.

NiceTea Vancouver

Submitted

NiceTea serves a variety of bobas, teas, slushes, and juices. We’d recommend trying the Sunny Vancouver which is a fruit tea made with a combination of fresh Jasmine green tea and eight different fruits.

For those who are extra thirsty, you’re also able to order one-litre-sized drinks. There’s no such thing as too much boba anyway.

Dished reached out to NiceTea for more details. Be sure to check back here for an opening date and more information when it becomes available.

NiceTea Vancouver

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.  

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop