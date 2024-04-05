Triple O's is coming to YVR Airport

Just a few months after YVR Airport welcomed Paper Planes Café, it’s gearing up to add another spot to grab some pre-flight grub.

BC-based burger chain Triple O’s is opening a new location, where it will serve its award-winning burgers, signature fresh-cut fries, and milkshakes.

“YVR is proud to be welcoming a West Coast favourite to the airport soon,” shared the airport on Instagram.

“YVR is on a journey to transform our culinary program to reflect the diverse, best-in-class food & beverage options and this summer, you’ll be able to grab their burgers with their famous Secret Triple ‘O’ Sauce before your flight,” continued YVR.

When opened, you’ll be able to find these tasty burgers by gate B14.

Triple O’s is a part of the White Spot family of restaurants and has 70 burger restaurants throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, along with several locations in Asia.

Recently, White Spot has closed its Langley restaurant after 44 years of operation, and its Park Royal location after over 60 years.

Address: 3211 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond — by gate B14

