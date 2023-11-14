FoodRestaurant Openings

Lee's Donuts Gastown location just soft opened today

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Nov 14 2023, 9:32 pm
Lee's Donuts Gastown location just soft opened today
Marco Ovies/Dished

Big day for donut lovers: Lee’s Donuts just opened its latest location in Gastown. What’s even cooler is its opening right across from the Gastown Steam Clock. We went to check it out during its soft opening to get the scoop on these delicious donuts.

The donut shop promises to serve all of its fan favourites like Honey Dip, Cookie Monster, and Chocolate iced.

Lee's Donuts Gastown

Marco Ovies/Dished

Drip coffee, made with beans specially roasted for Lee’s called “The Drip,” will also be available at this location.

The new spot is 1,700 sq feet, decked out in Lee’s signature yellow, and features a neon sign of everyone’s favourite Johnny Glaze. It takes over a prime spot of Vancouver real estate, which was formerly a Starbucks.

It’s not just edible treats here. You’re also able to buy some sick merch from the store like T-shirts, tote bags, and more.

Lee's Donuts Gastown

Marco Ovies/Dished

Lee’s took to Instagram earlier today to announce the new opening. It will be operating under a soft opening until November 24, from 8 am to 4 pm daily.

Lee’s Donuts Gastown

Address: 199 Water Street, Vancouver

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop