Big day for donut lovers: Lee’s Donuts just opened its latest location in Gastown. What’s even cooler is its opening right across from the Gastown Steam Clock. We went to check it out during its soft opening to get the scoop on these delicious donuts.

The donut shop promises to serve all of its fan favourites like Honey Dip, Cookie Monster, and Chocolate iced.

Drip coffee, made with beans specially roasted for Lee’s called “The Drip,” will also be available at this location.

The new spot is 1,700 sq feet, decked out in Lee’s signature yellow, and features a neon sign of everyone’s favourite Johnny Glaze. It takes over a prime spot of Vancouver real estate, which was formerly a Starbucks.

It’s not just edible treats here. You’re also able to buy some sick merch from the store like T-shirts, tote bags, and more.

Lee’s took to Instagram earlier today to announce the new opening. It will be operating under a soft opening until November 24, from 8 am to 4 pm daily.

Address: 199 Water Street, Vancouver

