% Arabica Whistler: An update on the upcoming BC location

It looks like we have another exciting 2024 opening to keep on our radars, foodies: % Arabica Whistler.

It’s been a long time since we received any update on what was slated to be the Kyoto-based coffee shop’s first BC location, and now, we have some news.

This brand currently operates 178 stores in many countries around the world. The independently owned coffee purveyor has two Canadian outposts in Toronto, one in Union Station and one in Yorkdale Mall.

For us folks here in BC, it looks like we’ll be able to get our first taste of % Arabica’s signature coffee in Whistler.

Located at 4295 Blackcomb Way Unit 123 in Whistler, Arabica’s new spot is set to open this year, Dished is told.

In 2022, the brand shared a rendering of the modern cafe (designed by the creative studio Precht), teasing excited fans who know the popular brand from their travels around the globe.

We’ll keep you posted as more details on this coffee brand’s Canadian expansion are revealed. Stay tuned!

% Arabica Whistler

Address: 4295 Blackcomb Way Unit 123, Whistler

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.