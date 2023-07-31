FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Ramen Danbo to open new location in North Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jul 31 2023, 6:06 pm
Ramen Danbo to open new location in North Vancouver
@ramendanbo_ca/Instagram

North Vancouver’s dining scene is officially about to pop off. From Jam Cafe to Lee’s Donuts, this area is getting some drool-worthy foodie exports for itself, and here’s another one to be excited about: Ramen Danbo.

Ramen Danbo has a location listed as “opening soon” at 1445 Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver.

The super popular purveyor currently operates locations in Vancouver on Robson and in Kitsilano, as well as around the US when it comes to North America.

We shared news of a new outpost coming to Kerrisdale earlier this year, and now, it seems a second new location is headed for the North Shore.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramen Danbo Canada (@ramendanbo_ca)

The restaurant is known for its Fukuoka-style Tonkatsu ramen and long (and worth the wait) lines.

We’ll keep you posted on an opening date for this spot. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, check out our huge list of new Vancouver restaurants set to open soon.

Ramen Danbo (North Vancouver)

Address: 1445 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.