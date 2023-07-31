North Vancouver’s dining scene is officially about to pop off. From Jam Cafe to Lee’s Donuts, this area is getting some drool-worthy foodie exports for itself, and here’s another one to be excited about: Ramen Danbo.

Ramen Danbo has a location listed as “opening soon” at 1445 Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver.

The super popular purveyor currently operates locations in Vancouver on Robson and in Kitsilano, as well as around the US when it comes to North America.

We shared news of a new outpost coming to Kerrisdale earlier this year, and now, it seems a second new location is headed for the North Shore.

The restaurant is known for its Fukuoka-style Tonkatsu ramen and long (and worth the wait) lines.

We’ll keep you posted on an opening date for this spot. Stay tuned!

Ramen Danbo (North Vancouver)

Address: 1445 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver