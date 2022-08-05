Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant.

Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.

According to the restaurant’s website, Saan Saan will serve “delicious, nostalgic, gluten-free, HK-style cafe comfort food.”

The concept behind the cafe is comfort food inspired by family recipes and the joy that comes with “celebrating and enjoying our meals with loved ones, happily nourishing as many people as possible with our favourite childhood foods.”

Saan Saan hasn’t shared a full menu yet but teases that we’ll be able to expect salad bowls, gluten-free baos, noodles, and rice bowls, with ingredients sourced from local artisans and suppliers.

The location holds especially important meaning for the family too, as they used to share family dinners around their grandparents’ dinner table at “this exact address.”

“This space has been in our family for three generations,” they shared, and have long-dreamed of opening a cafe. Saan Saan will be a combination of “inclusive food, purposeful design, and Vancouver’s Chinese History.”

An opening date has yet to be set, but Saan Saan aims to open this fall.

Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver

