Best ramen in Vancouver you need to try at least once

With colder days and rainy nights quickly approaching in Vancouver, the need for a stellar bowl of ramen will only grow.

Yet, with so many restaurants and so little time, the question becomes – where can you find some of the best ramen in Vancouver?

To make things easier and get you started on a bucket list of noodle destinations as the colder weather draws close, here are our picks for the best ramen in the city.

Marutama takes a different approach with their ramen, opting to use a creamy chicken broth over a traditional pork or beef broth. The end result is an equally creamy but arguably lighter bowl. Jason Momoa frequented this spot a ton when he was in town filming See.

Address: 780 Bidwell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-8837

Address: 270 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-0487

Address: 2858 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-829-6136

Address: 5278 Kingsway, Burnaby

Address: 2780 No 3 Road, Richmond

Ramen Taka operates a location in Richmond in the Aberdeen Centre and offers Asahikawa-style ramen with noodles made without eggs and minimal water.

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

Phone: 604-821-8080

Ramen Danbo checks off all the boxes, offering classic ramen, shio ramen, miso ramen, and negi-goma (white sesame oil). In addition to offering a deathly spicy “rekka ramen,” diners can order a vegan version of all items on their menu. This spot is so awesome that there’s almost always a line around mealtimes, especially when it’s raining.

Address: 1333 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-8112

Address: 1833 West 4 Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-8977

This ramen shop never disappoints. Standout menu items are their tomato cheese ramen and their spicy garlic miso ramen. This is another shop that can get busy quickly, so be sure to plan accordingly when you’re heading here.

Address: 515 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-737-3805

Santouka is hotly contested as having one of the best bowls of ramen in the city. In addition to hitting all the stops with a wide selection of ramen, both locations offer tasty rice dishes that pair perfectly as a side. Although you won’t go wrong with any one item, those who crave the spicy and creamy are encouraged to try their Kara-Miso.

Address: 1690 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-8121

Address: 558 West Broadway Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-1770

Two standout items from Jinya’s already-popular menu are their wonton chicken ramen and their Goku Midnight Cowboy. The latter, which is less self-explanatory than the first, is a pork broth mixed in with beef brisket, bean sprouts, and a seasoned egg. Other must-try items on the menu are their Brussels sprouts tempura, mini tacos, and Tokyo curry rice.

Address: 541 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-699-9377

Unique offerings at this ramen venture are chicken breast and pork belly appetizers, spicy chicken tofu with a poached egg, and a bamboo charcoal dark miso broth.

Address: 740 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-609-0310

The Ramen Butcher has been bringing fresh noodles, gyoza, and rice bowls to Vancouverites for years now. A smaller, but carefully curated menu is highlighted by black garlic ramen, green basil ramen, orange miso ramen, and their butcher shoyu ramen — chicken broth with a kick of ginger.

Address: 223 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-806-4646

Here’s an easy reason to pay a visit to Ramen Gojiro. Each ramen offering on their menu, while it can still be served with a traditional side of chashu, can also be subbed in for a crispy, mouthwatering serving of karaage. We highly recommend their spicy bakamori, perhaps their largest bowl, piled on with ample servings of both noodles and karaage.

Address: 501 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-0918

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba, the world’s largest mazesoba chain, opened in Vancouver relatively recently and folks have been loving its brothless ramen. This spot uses special techniques and Japanese technology to soften the water for its ramen, so you know that it’s got to be good.

Address: 551 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-8872

Address: 531 North Road #109, Coquitlam

Phone: 604-917-0719

Address: 5728 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2550

The noodle joint is known for its authentic Japanese ramen and casual atmosphere. Patrons can expect eats for lunch and dinner developed by Executive Chef Aki Urata. There are five styles of ramen up for order with the diner’s choice of either slow-cooked pork or chicken broth. Varieties include a vegetarian option along with Original, Shoyu, Miso, Spicy Garlic, and Spicy Jalapeño. Folks can also choose thick, thin, or shirataki noodles.

Address: 6111 University Boulevard, Vancouver

