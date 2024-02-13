FoodRestaurant Openings

Veroni & Co to open new location in Coquitlam

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Feb 13 2024, 6:26 pm
Veroni & Co to open new location in Coquitlam

Good news for Metro Vancouver coffee lovers: Veroni & Co. is gearing up to open its second location in Coquitlam.

The new digs will be located at 101-1135 Pipeline Road, Coquitlam and will be serving up all your favourite elevated espresso beverages.

Veroni Coquitlam

@veroni.co/Instagram

If you can’t wait for the new spot to open up, you can visit Veroni’s original location at 219-4501 North Road, Burnaby, located above the Hannam Supermarket.

Known for its high-quality specialty drinks, you can always expect to find a good coffee here, whether it’s something fancy or just your regular latte.

An opening date for Veroni & Co in Coquitlam has yet to be confirmed. Be sure to check back here for more details once they’re announced.

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop