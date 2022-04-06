11 must-visit cafes to check out in Burnaby

We’re always up for seeking out new and low-key spots in and around the Vancouver area, especially when it comes to top-notch cafes.

We already know that Burnaby has a ton of amazing food options, like the new Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba and soon-to-be-open Korean chicken joint Chibop, but there’s also a whole cache of great cafes in the Metro Vancouver suburb.

From inventive cups of coffee to satisfyingly sweet desserts, we did a deep dive into all the coolest spots in Burnaby that we’re itching to try out.

This cool spot in Burnaby is not only extremely photogenic, with its huge, industrial-style windows, brick walls, and big plants, but it also has a seriously impressive food and dessert menu. For brunch, try the sausage platter or famous fried chicken and waffles before digging into one of the many dessert options, including Korean bingsoo, fresh fruit layer cakes, or wacky cookies. Everything looks good here, so you can’t go wrong, but be warned – they get busy on weekends!

Address: 6848 Jubilee Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-8155

This cafe has a rustic, industrial vibe and specializes in what they call “character macarons.” The French cookies are made in the shape of figures from pop culture, with special shapes for holidays and other occasions. They’ve also got a cool science-lab, apothecary-inspired pour-over machine that makes quite the spectacle out of the cold brew process.

Address: 4501 North Road #109A, Burnaby

Phone: 604-421-3900

Olivo Cafe

Known for its birria tacos and ramen, this cafe and eatery also has a huge breakfast menu and a creative drink list. Try the brown sugar latte or “croffle,” a croissant waffle hybrid, of course.

Address: 3871 North Fraser Way, Burnaby

Phone: 604-454-0105

Fondway Cafe

This airy cafe near Metrotown is in a cool industrial space with eclectic furnishings and impressive artwork on the walls. Check out its tea lattes, which are served in tall glasses with visually pleasing colour layers, or opt for the pastries and sandwich specials.

Address: 4462 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-8629

FDL (FiordiLatte) Cafe

In addition to serving up gelato, this Burnaby spot has a huge selection of pastries and other sweet treats. From fresh fruit tarts to cinnamon pecan rolls to almond croissants, the range of in-house baked goods is worth the visit alone. Bonus: They often have vegan and gluten-free options, too.

Address: 4233 East Hastings Street #100B, Burnaby

Phone: 604-298-5955



Cafe 106

Located just steps away from Metrotown Mall, Cafe 106 is a great spot for an afternoon pick-me-up. Order a coffee to stay for some creative latte art, or satisfy a sweet tooth with one of their croissant waffles.

Address: 6588 Royal Oak Avenue Unit 106, Burnaby

Phone: 604-438-1220



This cozy cafe on Royal Oak Avenue serves up cafe classics like loose leaf tea and espresso drinks, but they’ve also got house-made pastries, cakes, and sandwiches.

Address: 104-6888 Royal Oak Avenue



Handworks Coffee Studio started out as a pop-up venture in 2011 before opening its own storefront in 2017, and since then it has amassed a dedicated following in the community. In addition to serving espresso drinks and baked goods, the cafe also sells locally made wares and a selection of curated kitchen goods. Plus, the space is very charming with a vintage farmhouse vibe.

Address: 7705 6th Street, Burnaby

This dessert cafe serves must-try Korean treats like their “chubby waffles,” which are essentially waffle tacos filled with things like strawberries, matcha cream, or red bean paste. You can also get stuff like iced dalgona coffees with honeycomb toffee here as well as Korean corn dogs.

Address: 4563 North Road #6, Burnaby

Phone: 604-558-1631



Veroni and Co.

This cafe makes espresso look like a work of art. Experts at their craft, Veroni is an espresso bar and micro-roastery that puts a real focus on making the perfect espresso. They also serve inventive specialty drinks, like “The Cloud,” a drink with clouds of thick cream on top, or the “Tiger Eye,” a dalgona coffee with toffee-like crumbles on top.

Address: 4501 North Road #219, Burnaby

Phone: 604-212-0091

Ki Cafe

This Korean cafe serves up bubble tea, parfaits, breakfast platters, and creative sweet treats. Plus, they have a manga library you can browse and will occasionally throw themed birthday parties for K-pop stars.

Address: 6888 Royal Oak Ave Unit #105, Burnaby

Phone: 604-559-7088

