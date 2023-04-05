The Social Corner Group has some exciting things in the works, as the hospitality company will be opening new Ciclo Espresso locations in Vancouver.

The group, which also operates local favourite Per Se Social Corner and the Michelin-recommended Acquafarina, has two new outposts from Ciclo set to launch later this year in Coal Harbour and downtown Vancouver.

The expansion includes different iterations of the coffee shop, which currently operates one location inside Per Se Social Corner on Homer Street.

First off, the original Ciclo in Per Se will now be known as Ciclo Espresso & Biscotti. This location will focus on — you guessed it — biscotti and pastries made from scratch by Chef Christopher Janik, who previously worked as a pastry chef in France before joining the Social Corner Group in 2019.

Janik has plans to expand this Ciclo Espresso’s lineup to offer a whopping 20 different variations of biscotti, something we are beyond excited to eat our way through come launch.

But now, let’s get into the new Ciclo locations and what they are all about.

Ciclo Espresso & Cocteles

This Ciclo will be located on Cordova Street across from the Shaw Tower and the Fairmont Pacific Rim. It’s set to open in fall 2023.

The new destination will offer fine Italian espresso and bites by day. Think sweet treats, Spanish lattes, and cortados starting at 7 am. Ciclo plans to use 100% Arabica beans and its own proprietary roast, just like it does at its Homer Street location currently.

For menu specifics, we know there will be biscotti, croissants, cheeses, Iberico ham, and a variety of charcuterie as well.

Come late afternoon and into the evening, it’s all about the artisan cocktails (aka cocteles) here.

Spanish and Italian-inspired libations from the Social Corner Group’s Bar Director, Barry Jackson, will be served alongside tapas-style small bites.

Ciclo Espresso & Cocteles will offer seats for 25 inside and another 15 on an outdoor patio. There will also be some additional seating in the lobby of the attached MNP Tower.

Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia

The second new location from the concept, Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia, will be opening at 401 West Georgia in downtown Vancouver, just next to Acquafarina.

This spot will be a central outdoor coffee bar that serves top-notch espresso and a selection of focaccia sandwiches made from scratch by Janik. The menu is still being developed but Dished is told patrons can expect options like Italian mortadella with pistachio mousse and porchetta with truffle paste.

It will be a standalone location that operates out of a matte black shipping container designed specifically for takeaway.

Once it opens in late 2023, Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia will be open from 8 am to 5 pm and will boast an adjacent courtyard patio for anyone looking to stay a while.

We’ll keep you posted on updates around these spots as they come. Stay tuned!

Ciclo Espresso & Cocteles

Address: Cordova Street, Vancouver

Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia

Address: 401 West Georgia, Vancouver