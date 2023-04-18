We hope you’re sitting down because we’ve got some seriously exciting news to share. King Taps is officially opening a two-storey flagship location in Metro Vancouver, Dished has learned.

This new 10,000 sq ft waterfront eatery will be the anchor tenant at The Quay, aka Lonsdale Quay Market in North Vancouver.

King Taps’ entry into the space is all a part of the North Shore market’s multi-pronged revitalization plan, which is already well underway.

You can check out our full feature to learn more details about that.

Brought to us by the team behind the iconic Cactus Club Cafe, King Taps is known for its hand-stretched pizzas made with 24-hour aged dough, huge beer selection, and fantastic atmosphere.

King Taps currently operates two locations in Toronto’s Financial District and in downtown Kelowna at the waterfront.

The latter opened in June 2022, and the first BC restaurant from the concept became an instant hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Taps (@kingtaps)

This new neighbourhood hangout will offer more than sauce-topped pizza pies; King Taps at Lonsdale Quay Market will have tons of shareable entrees, burgers, salads, and bowls up for order.

Pair all of that with dozens of rotating taps, a sommelier-driven wine program, and a curated cocktail selection, and this spot sounds like the ultimate dining destination.

“King Taps at Lonsdale Quay Market will be all about seriously good food, creating an inviting and energetic space where art and music are complemented by the North Shore’s most scenic waterfront patio,” said Andrew Latchford, President of Cactus Club Cafe, who owns and operates the King Taps brand.

“Our company was founded on the North Shore 35 years ago, and we’re extremely honoured and excited to have this full circle opportunity to come back to where it all started back in 1988.”

Dished is told construction on the third King Taps location is already in the works. We’ll keep you posted as this spot progresses.

King Taps — Lonsdale Quay Market

Instagram