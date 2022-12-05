One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for casual Asian comfort food is expanding. Heritage Asian Eatery revealed it will be opening in North Vancouver’s reimagined Lonsdale Quay Market.

This will be the third location for the concept, which currently operates restaurants on West Pender Street and West Broadway.

Set to open next spring, Heritage will be among a slew of vendors operating in the renovated food hall.

The revitalization includes both the market and a food hall, which will feature new indoor and outdoor seating.

Heritage Lonsdale Quay Market will offer the concept’s full menu of signature eats, such as Chinese BBQ, dumplings, and dim sum items.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonsdale Quay Market (@lonsdalequay)

“Lower Lonsdale and the Shipyards District is one of the most scenic and historic neighbourhoods in all of Metro Vancouver,” said Heritage owner Paul Zhang.

“We cannot wait to join the incredible group of fellow restaurants and businesses in the Food Hall at The Quay to offer an unforgettable experience to the North Shore community.”

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

Heritage Lonsdale Quay Market

Instagram