Olivier's Breads is opening another location in Vancouver
Olivier’s Breads is opening up another location in Vancouver for authentic French baked goods.
Founded in 2009, Olivier’s Bakery is known for its slow-fermentation process and artisan French bread.
This concept was created in Western Canada by founder Olivier Audibert, who ran a boulangerie in Southern France for many years before moving here.
This brand currently operates a bakery café in Coquitlam (12 King Edward Street #101) but wholesales to dozens of grocery stores and markets across the Lower Mainland.
This new location will be at 3885 Fraser Street, with an opening date slotted for sometime in March.
There is also signage for another new Olivier’s Breads location at 859 Hornby Street, the former location of a Hubbub Sandwich Shop.
“Stay tuned for the grand opening in March,” shared the bakery. “Grand opening weekend will have exclusive deals.”
Be sure to check back here for an exact opening date when it’s revealed.
Olivier’s Breads
Address: 3885 Fraser Street, Vancouver
