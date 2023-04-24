One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for Italian and Spanish bites is expanding. Per Se Social Corner will be opening a new location in Coal Harbour.

Set to open later this fall, the concept from the Social Corner Group of restaurants will be setting up shop at 1055 West Hastings Street, the former location of Chewies Oyster Bar.

The group, which operates the original, Michelin-recommended Per Se in Yaletown along with Acquafarina and Ciclo Espresso, says the new outpost will give off Mallorcan and Sicilian vibes.

“I’m thrilled to announce this latest expansion,” said Fabrizio Foz, owner and operator of the Social Corner Group.

“We know we have something special with Per Se Social Corner and we are excited to bring this latest version of Per Se, one of many we have planned for Canada, to Coal Harbour later this year.”

Per Se Social Corner Coal Harbour will offer a whopping 212 seats, 92 of which will be located on a covered, all-season terrace.

That space will also boast a bocce court, gorgeous fontanella, grapevines, fig trees, and ample bougainvillaea.

In terms of food, folks who head to this restaurant come launch can expect signature pizzas unique to the location alongside brunch, lunch, and dinner classics. Per Se Coal Harbour will pay homage to Chewies by offering a variety of oysters.

We can also confirm the concept’s famous burger will be up for order at this location.

Bar Director Barry Jackson will also have a cocktail program ready to roll come opening.

“I am so proud of the team,” continued Foz.

“Together we have created a highly successful group of restaurants, and we can’t wait to see old and new guests at our Per Se Coal Harbour location later this year.”

This is the latest exciting announcement from the Social Corner Group, which just revealed Ciclo Espresso would expand with two new locations in Vancouver.

A forthcoming location from the group is also planned for Toronto in 2024.

We’ll keep you posted on all the opening details as they come. In the meantime, check out our huge list of new Vancouver restaurants set to open soon.

Per Se Social Corner — Coal Harbour

Address: 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram