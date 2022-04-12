FoodFood News

Mi Tierra Latina set to open new location in Metro Vancouver

Daryn Wright
Apr 12 2022, 9:27 pm
Mi Tierra Latina set to open new location in Metro Vancouver
There’s a new grocery store coming to Burnaby, and it’s going to be packed with authentic Latin American goods.

Mi Tierra Latina is opening its second location in North Burnaby at 3993 Hastings Street on Saturday, April 23.

The first spot for the Latin food outpost is at 1104 Davie Street in Vancouver.

The shop will be packed full of food items and other goods from Latin American countries, from Argentina to Brazil to Costa Rica.

You can expect to find items like sweet treats, sauces, cooking supplies, frozen goods, and hard-to-find products like Chamoy and Takis.

The all-women team behind Mi Tierra originally set out to establish a store that would carry Latin American products, something they felt was lacking in Vancouver.

For all your Latin cooking needs, or just to try out something new, check out Mi Tierra’s new location when they open later this month. In the meantime, visit their store on Davie Street.

Mi Tierra Latina — Burnaby

Address: 3993 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram

