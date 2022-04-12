There’s a new grocery store coming to Burnaby, and it’s going to be packed with authentic Latin American goods.

Mi Tierra Latina is opening its second location in North Burnaby at 3993 Hastings Street on Saturday, April 23.

The first spot for the Latin food outpost is at 1104 Davie Street in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mi Tierra Burnaby (@mitierralatina.burnaby)

The shop will be packed full of food items and other goods from Latin American countries, from Argentina to Brazil to Costa Rica.

You can expect to find items like sweet treats, sauces, cooking supplies, frozen goods, and hard-to-find products like Chamoy and Takis.

You might also like: Iconic Vancouver landmark celebrates 36 years with Taste of Chinatown event

Neighbourhood cafe in Vancouver with eight kinds of waffles is a must-try (PHOTOS)

Vancouver's new exotic snack store is grand opening this month (PHOTOS)

The all-women team behind Mi Tierra originally set out to establish a store that would carry Latin American products, something they felt was lacking in Vancouver.

For all your Latin cooking needs, or just to try out something new, check out Mi Tierra’s new location when they open later this month. In the meantime, visit their store on Davie Street.

Address: 3993 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram