Fab Burgers: Surrey spot serving up gourmet late-night "Monster Burgers"

Need a new burger joint to add to your rotation? Well, look no further than this gourmet burger spot in Surrey.

Fab Burgers is serving up what it calls “Monster Burgers” and let us tell you, they are definitely monster-sized.

During our visit, we got to try two of these monster creations: the Signature Fab Burger and the Meaty Muncher.

We’d recommend the Signature Fab Burger as it serves as an introduction to the world of Monster Burgers. It features a single thick beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion rings, mozzarella cheese, chicken bacon, and a fried egg, and is covered in Fab’s house-made sauce. This is one of the smaller burgers on Fab’s monster list, but we promise it’s definitely filling.

But the main reason for our visit was the Meaty Muncher. It has breaded crispy chicken and a beef patty, cheddar cheese, purple slaw, pickles, tomatoes, and onion rings, all slathered in Fab sauce. And yes, this burger tastes as good as it looks. If you order this one, be sure to come with an empty stomach because it’s a meal and a half.

Fab Burgers has been serving up gourmet burgers in Surrey for over six years now. Aside from its monster burgers, what makes this joint so special is everything on its menu is Halal (hence the chicken bacon on all of its sandwiches). Each burger is also additive-free, meaning you can feel a little bit better about what you’re eating.

Fab Burgers also has plenty of other unique handheld creations for you to enjoy. The Flamin Nacho Burger is served with salsa, jalapeños, onions, black olives, sour cream, nacho chips, and all topped with cheddar cheese. If you’re in more of a tropical mood, then you can try the Maui Maui Hawaiian, which comes with Hawaiian salsa and all your other favourite burger toppings.

If you’re not feeling burgers then don’t worry, Fab Burgers has got you covered. From BBQ lamb chops and short ribs to wraps and grilled cheese, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this Surrey hidden gem.

Fab Burgers is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 am to midnight and Friday to Saturday from 11 am to 2 am.

Address: 7320 King George Boulevard #108, Surrey

