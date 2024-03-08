67 restaurant openings in and around Vancouver to be excited about
We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.
There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver to try soon or down the line.
Don’t Argue Slice Shop
Don’t Argue is officially reopening on Saturday, March 9 at 11 am.
The eatery will be offering free slices for the first 100 people in line (one slice per customer).
And here’s something awesome: if you’re not one of the first 100, you can enjoy a $3 all-day slice deal. No limit, until they sell out.
Be sure to mark your calendar and help celebrate the return of this much-loved concept.
Address: 1321 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Meo
It’s only been one month since we first shared news of Meo, Vancouver’s forthcoming ‘70s-inspired cocktail bar opening in Chinatown, and now, it has an official opening date.
Meo will officially open on March 13. Its operating hours will be Wednesday to Sunday from 4 pm to late.
For more details about what to expect from the menu, check out our original story. Stay tuned for additional information on this spot as it launches.
Address: 265 E Pender Street, Vancouver
Good Thief
The brother-sister duo behind a much-loved eatery in Vancouver, Anh and Chi, have a new project in the works: Good Thief.
Vincent and Amélie Nguyễn are nearly ready to share the sibling concept, which will be located right next door to their award-winning Vietnamese restaurant at 3336 Main Street.
Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver
Mister Artisan Ice Cream – Robson
Good news for ice cream lovers: signs for a new Mister Artisan Ice Cream storefront have popped up on Robson.
This new location will mark Mister’s third spot in Vancouver and is located at 1193 Robson Street.
Address: 1193 Robson Street, Vancouver
Lee’s Donuts — Brentwood
Big news for donut fans in Burnaby: Lee’s Donuts is opening a new location in Brentwood.
That’s right, Vancouver’s oldest donut company is opening another location, and this news comes just a few months after it opened in Gastown, right across from the Gastown Steam Clock.
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Takenaka Gastown
Fans of Vancouver’s Takenaka, listen up! We have some fantastic news.
The concept, known for its food truck serving up Japanese bentos and its cafe offering delicious onigiri, is opening another location.
Slated to open at 52 Powell Street (formerly Rodney’s Gastown), Takenaka Gastown will offer patrons a casual Japanese dining experience.
Address: 52 Powell Street, Vancouver
Olivier’s Breads (multiple locations)
Founded in 2009, Olivier’s Bakery is known for its slow-fermentation process and artisan French bread.
This concept was created in Western Canada by founder Olivier Audibert, who ran a boulangerie in Southern France for many years before moving here.
Address: 3885 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Address: 859 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Steamworks North Shore Taphouse and Restaurant
The Canadian microbrewery will open a taphouse and restaurant in Central Lonsdale at Lonsdale Square.
Set to open in early fall 2024, the new dining destination will offer seats for 280 people in total. Around 140 of those will be inside, and the other 140 will be outside on a sprawling 1,900 sq ft patio.
Address: 126 E 21st Street, North Vancouver
Paris Baguette
Paris Baguette, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is a dream for those who love baked goods, selling everything from beautifully decorated cakes to freshly baked bread, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and so much more.
Address: 1150 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Carnitas Don Jose x Brat Hause
Mexican and German cuisine isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when we think of food combos, but this new joint venture might be trying to change that.
Signs for a pair of eateries have popped up at 435 Abbott Street in Gastown for a Carnitas Don Jose and Brat Haus.
Address: 435 Abbott Street, Vancouver
Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen Burnaby
After over 10 years of operating, beloved Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen is opening a second location.
The Vietnamese restaurant is bringing its delicious eats to the Burnaby neighbourhood.
Address: Burnaby
Saba Foods (relocating)
Saba Foods is a much-loved Yemeni restaurant in the city, and it’s about to get some new digs.
Originally located at 509 Main Street in Vancouver, the eatery closed on January 21, 2024, to get ready to move into its new location at 2881 Granville Street. This is the former location of West Restaurant, which closed in 2019.
“It’s a bittersweet end to our time here at our Chinatown location,” shared Saba. “It’s been a fun ride.”
Address: 2881 Granville Street, Vancouver
Jinmi
A new Korean restaurant specializing in marinated crab is opening in Vancouver.
Jinmi is a Korean soul food spot that started as an online business in 2020. This new location at Vancouver’s 854 Denman Street will be the concept’s first official restaurant, as it previously operated out of Black Rice Izakaya.
Address: 854 Denman Street, Vancouver
NiceTea Vancouver
NiceTea is a bubble tea shop that originated in Richmond and has since opened a second location in Burnaby. The new location is opening up on Denman and Pendrell.
Address: Denman and Pendrell
La Foret Bakery & Cafe – Coquitlam
Some exciting news for folks in Metro Vancouver: La Foret Bakery & Cafe has shared that a new location is in the works. This time, the much-loved name is launching in Coquitlam.
Known for its photo-worthy, plant-filled interiors, sweet treats, and beverage offerings, La Foret Bakery & Cafe has operated at its 6848 Jubilee Avenue location since 2017.
Address: Coquitlam
Tea Industries
Tea Industries is gearing up to open the first-ever robot bubble tea shop in BC later this month.
Similar to the barista robot Jarvis at Muji on Robson, this machine is ready to serve you your favourite boba and coffee creations.
Additionally, you’ll be able to order from one of two touchscreen kiosks. But don’t worry, there’s also a till in case you want a more human interaction.
Address: 195-6388 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Veroni & Co – Coquitlam
Good news for Metro Vancouver coffee lovers: Veroni & Co. is gearing up to open its second location in Coquitlam.
The new digs will be located at 101-1135 Pipeline Road, Coquitlam and will be serving up all your favourite elevated espresso beverages.
Address: 101-1135 Pipeline Road, Coquitlam
Sal y Limon – East Hastings
Sal y Limon has been serving Mexican cuisine for years and is now set to open a new location on East Hastings.
Address: 3614 E Hastings, Vancouver
Vegas Donuts
Vegas Donuts is getting ready to open its doors at 4003 Knight Street in Vancouver.
“Revisit the joy of vintage Las Vegas with Vegas Donuts! Our baby blue and pink donut shop whisks you back to an era filled with peace, love, and, of course, delicious treats. Enjoy family recipes past down generations from old Las Vegas!” shared the donut shop online.
Address: 4003 Knight Street, Vancouver
Osteria Elio Volpe
Banda Volpi, the group behind beloved spots Osteria Savio Volpe, Caffè La Tana, and Pepino’s Spaghetti House, is adding another eatery to the family: Elio Volpe.
Described as a “close cousin to Savio,” Elio will be opening in Vancouver’s Cambie Village at 540 West 17th Avenue this winter.
Address: 540 West 17th Avenue, Vancouver
Hey! I Am Yogost
Signs for a new yogurt-based drink shop have popped up inside CF Richmond Centre.
Hey! I Am Yogost has opened several outposts in BC, with nine locations already in Metro Vancouver. This will be the brand’s second Richmond spot.
Address: 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Burger Factory
Metro Vancouver is home to some pretty epic burger joints, and another one is joining the group. Signs for Burger Factory have popped up in South Surrey, marking its first-ever location in BC.
Burger Factory is best known for its epic handheld creations, specifically its line of Juicy Lucy burgers.
Address: 130-2950 King George Boulevard, Surrey
Gringo – North Vancouver
Gringo’s third outpost will open in Lower Lonsdale. The new cantina will be 1,500 sq ft and offer 32 seats inside, plus another 20 on its patio.
Address: 100 East 2nd Street, North Vancouver
Nomad Coffee
North Vancouver’s first coffee shop to cut single-use cups, Nomad, is gearing up to open a second location in Kitsilano.
Founder of Nomad Annette Kim told Dished that they’re “very excited to bring Nomad Coffee & Bakery to the City of Vancouver.”
Address: 2143 Yew Street, Vancouver
Chung Chun – New Westminster
Big news for fans of Korean street dogs: Chung Chun is bringing its rice hot dogs to New Westminster.
While no formal announcement has been made on the eatery’s social media, Chung Chun updated its website with a New Westminster location listed as “coming soon.”
Address: 800 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster
Tiko Pizza
It’s the combo you never knew you needed in your life: boba and pizza. One spot is aiming to bring this dream team to the Vancouver dining scene soon – Tiko Pizza.
The new 1210 Robson Street destination doesn’t have a ton of information on its concept out in the open just yet, but signage claims it’s “coming soon,” and we’ll be excited to check it out once it opens.
Address: 1210 Robson Street, Vancouver
A Bao Time
Metro Vancouver is getting a new spot for bao, and it’s just a few steps away from the Richmond-Brighouse Skytrain Station.
A Bao Time is a new shop opening in Richmond.
Address: 159-6386 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Aisle 24 Vancouver
Aisle 24 tells Dished there are “several locations in the works for BC,” including two downtown Vancouver stores expected to open this summer.
On its website, one of those is listed at Landmark on Robson at 1450 Robson Street, Unit 205. We’re told a third outpost is slated to launch in Burnaby.
“Our expectations are to have roughly 35 stores open in BC over the next five years,” the brand shares.
Address: 1450 Robson Street Unit 205, Vancouver
Ricardo’s Ice Cream Shop
Candy aficionados are most likely familiar with Ricardo’s for its multiple Ricardo’s Kandy Korner locations.
But now the owners of BC’s biggest candy shop are opening their second ice cream shop location.
Address: 840 Granville Street, Vancouver
Fiorino – North Shore
Slated to open in Fall 2024, Fiorino North Shore will feature waterfront views of the harbour, a large outdoor seated patio, and a private dining area within a wine cellar.
When it comes to the menu, Fiorino is planning on keeping it similar to the Chinatown program, focusing on seasonality and classics it has become known for, like its Coccoli e Prosciutto.
Address: Lonsdale Quay Market, North Vancouver
% Arabica – Whistler
Located at 4295 Blackcomb Way Unit 123 in Whistler, Arabica’s new spot is set to open this year, Dished is told.
In 2022, the brand shared a rendering of the modern cafe (designed by the creative studio Precht), teasing excited fans who know the popular brand from their travels around the globe.
Address: 4295 Blackcomb Way Unit 123, Whistler
Zapoteca Kitsilano
Zapoteca Mexican Grill has been a White Rock staple for over five years, serving classic Mexican cuisine to the Metro Vancouver community. Now, the restaurant is spreading its wings and making its way over to Vancouver.
Zapoteca updated its website with a second location listed. The new Mexican spot will be taking the place of The Cove, which closed in April 2022.
Address: 3681 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Big Way Hot Pot (multiple locations)
Big Way told Dished it plans to open its sixth location in Richmond in 2024.
The brand recently opened a new spot in Kerrisdale. That restaurant took over the space of the former Gram Cafe and Pancakes, which quietly closed all of its Canadian locations.
Address: Yaohan Center, 3700 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Stone Korean BBQ
We couldn’t be more grilled about this new Korean BBQ joint making its way to Metro Vancouver.
Stone Korean BBQ is set to open in Lougheed at 310-3778 Grand Promenade, just above the planned Chipotle.
Address: 310-3778 Grand Promenade, Burnaby
Casa Molina
An authentic Spanish concept is slated to open in Vancouver this winter: Casa Molina.
This spot is the latest from chef Javier Blanc of the much-loved local brand Paella Guys, which brings the “authentic Spanish paella experience to your door, celebration, or special event.”
Address: 2211 Manitoba Street, Vancouver
Purebread (multiple locations)
New Purebread locations will be popping up on West 4th Avenue and at the University of British Columbia.
“Coho’s unwavering commitment to Purebread’s growth is a cornerstone of our vision,” CEO Andrew Barnes said in a release.
Address: 5955 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Address: 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Kinton Ramen – Robson
Kinton has confirmed to Dished that it’s planning on launching its first downtown Vancouver location this year.
Located at 420 Robson Street, Kinton downtown will take over the former address of sandwich joint Hubbub, which quietly closed up shop at both its Vancouver locations last year.
Address: 420 Robson Street, Vancouver
Perfecto Cafe — Robson
Perfecto Cafe is set to open its second location on Robson Street, and dare we say, it’s the perfect-o location. The news comes just a year after its first location opened on Davie Street.
Address: 1502 Robson Street
Din Tai Fung
Dished is told the new Vancouver restaurant, set to open at 1132 Alberni Street, will be launching in late 2024.
Founded in 1972, Din Tai Fung now has more than 170 locations in 14 countries around the globe.
Address: 1132 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Jinya Ramen Bar – South Granville
Vancouver has plenty of excellent ramen spots, and another one is set to open soon. Signs for a new Jinya Ramen bar have popped up on West Broadway and Granville Street.
The ramen chain is best known for a balance between its flavourful noodles and its rich, thick, slow-simmered broth.
Saijo Handroll
The group behind contemporary ramen bar Jinya is gearing up to introduce Vancouverites to a new concept: Saijo.
The fresh destination for handrolls and kushiyaki (skewers) will be setting up shop at 2036 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, just beside Their There.
Address: 2036 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Chai Wagon
A mainstay of Vancouver’s city streets, Chai Wagon is a welcome sight for those looking to grab a steaming cup of chai on the go.
Now, the cart is ready to make some big moves with its first brick-and-mortar storefront.
Address: 196 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop – Burnaby
It’s official: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, aka a dumpling automat franchise, is coming to Metro Vancouver.
Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings 24 hours a day via a contactless ordering system.
Address: 4190 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Odd Burger
This concept operates locations in Toronto and around Ontario, as well as one spot in Calgary (which drew big opening lines).
The company has plans for a location in Victoria at 790 Fisgard Street, and it has now revealed an address for the first Vancouver outpost.
Address: 2821 Main Street, Vancouver
Mi Tierra Latina Robson
Mi Tierra Latina is opening its seventh location in Vancouver at 1757 Robson Street, and it’s going to be packed full of authentic Latin American goods.
The first spot for the Latin food outpost is at 1104 Davie Street in Vancouver. It has since opened locations in Coquitlam, Burnaby, and throughout Vancouver.
Address: 1757 Robson Street, Vancouver
Hello Kitty Cafe
At the space of a former Sharetea location, Hello Kitty Cafe is set to open its doors to the Vancouver public…at some point.
While this new concept has virtually no online presence (no obvious social pages nor a corresponding website), Google Maps lists the 1274 Robson Street spot as having a spring 2024 opening.
Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver
Egg Bomb – Burnaby
Langley’s destination for larger-than-life brekkie sandos is expanding. Egg Bomb is opening a second location in Burnaby.
The restaurant teased the news on its social media accounts. Egg Bomb confirmed to its followers that it will be opening at the City of Lougheed Tower 2, “just in front of the SkyTrain station.”
Bisou Bakehouse – Telus Garden
The concept has shared its plans to open its new location in downtown Vancouver, this time at Telus Garden.
This favourite for pastries and sweets already operates locations in North Vancouver at 1185 16th W and in Vancouver at 1190 Bidwell.
Address: TELUS Garden — 510 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
CowDog Brewing Company
Last year saw the unfortunate closure of Callister Brewing’s taproom in East Vancouver. But brewery lovers now have a new spot to look forward to.
CowDog Brewing Company is getting ready to open up in the former Callister Brewing space.
Not many details have been shared about the new digs aside from CowDog announcing it’ll be moving into the new spot in what it calls “yeast van.”
Address: 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver
Aburi Hana – Vancouver
Aburi Restaurants Canada is at it again – the hospitality group is opening yet another new dining concept in Vancouver.
Hot on the heels of Wa! Curry’s launch and news of the upcoming bagel shop Wa-Bagel, Aburi has an additional fresh restaurant planned for our city: Aburi Hana Vancouver.
Address: Alberni by Kengo Kuma – Alberni Street and Cardero Street, Vancouver
Breka Bakery & Café
Breka Bakery & Café has been a Vancouver staple for years. Now, the 24/7 cafe is set to open another location in the city.
The new location will be at 2434 E Hastings Street, where Polonia Sausage House used to be before it relocated to 2745 E Hastings early last year.
Address: 2434 E Hastings Street
Ramen One
Signs on the storefront are advertising $10 ramen, which is almost unheard of in the city (but if you know of any similar deals, please share with us).
Aside from this exceptional deal, little else is known about the new eatery.
Address: 433 W Broadway, Vancouver
Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood
After radio silence from the brand on this launch, it’s been confirmed to Dished that the global hot-pot chain will be opening in Burnaby “some time” in May 2024.
Be sure to check back here for more news on the hot-pot spot’s grand opening.
Per Se Social Corner – Coal Harbour
Set to open later this year, the concept from the Social Corner Group of restaurants will be setting up shop at 1055 West Hastings Street, the former location of Chewies Oyster Bar.
Address: 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
King Taps – Lonsdale Quay Market
King Taps’ entry into the space is all a part of the North Shore market’s multi-pronged revitalization plan, which is already well underway.
Planet Burger (food truck)
Planet Burger is a concept in progress, but its founders tell Dished that the food truck will soon be bringing high-quality smash burgers at reasonable prices to the White Rock and South Surrey communities.
Ciclo (multiple locations)
Ciclo Espresso & Cocteles
This Ciclo will be located on Cordova Street across from the Shaw Tower and the Fairmont Pacific Rim.
Address: Cordova Street, Vancouver
Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia
The second new location from the concept, Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia, will be opening at 401 West Georgia in downtown Vancouver, just next to Acquafarina.
Address: 401 West Georgia, Vancouver
Krave Kulture Yogurt – Lonsdale Quay Market
One of the numerous new vendors to be joining this space is Krave Kulture Yogurt, the North Vancouver-based organic frozen yogurt brand with a cult following.
On its Instagram account, Krave shared a preview of the upcoming space inside the Lonsdale Quay Market, noting that this space will have both cozy indoor seating and a sunny outdoor patio.
Address: Lonsdale Quay Market – 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Mishmish
Mishmish, a new Middle Eastern-inspired bakery and coffee spot, is officially slated to open later this year.
Set to open at Fraser Street and 19th Avenue in the new Comma Properties development, Mishmish will be part bakery, part bagel shop, and part coffee shop.
This concept comes to us from a dream team consisting of Dallah (chef and owner of Superbaba) and baking and pastry experts Leah Christ and Marysol Lopez.
Address: Fraser Street and 19th Avenue (Comma Properties development)
Ramen Danbo – North Vancouver
Ramen Danbo is considered by many to be among Vancouver’s very best, and now the restaurant is ready for a new chapter with its newest location on the way.
Ramen Danbo has a location listed as “opening soon” at 1445 Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver.
Address: 1445 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver
The Hard Bean Brunch Co. (multiple locations)
The Hard Bean Brunch Co. has shared with Dished that it will be opening a Vancouver spot at 909 W Cordova Street, although that location won’t be ready until April or May 2024.
Heritage – Lonsdale Quay Market
One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for casual Asian comfort food is expanding. Heritage Asian Eatery revealed it will be opening in North Vancouver’s reimagined Lonsdale Quay Market.
This will be the third location for the concept, which currently operates restaurants on West Pender Street and West Broadway. Set to open this spring, Heritage will be among a slew of vendors operating in the renovated food hall.
Popeyes (multiple locations)
Burnaby will be getting a new Popeyes eatery in Metropolis at Metrotown, and Vancouver is slated to get a new outpost on Main Street as well.
Address: 4413 Main Street, Vancouver
Address: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby
Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant
Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.
Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver
Hello Nori – Park Royal
It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now the brand is updating us on its newest location.
Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore.
Four Winds Southlands
One of BC’s most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told.
Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta
Fogo de Chão – The Post
Fogo de Chão Vancouver will sprawl across 7,778 sq ft of The Post’s 185,000 sq ft retail space.
Dished is told folks can expect an “open-air churrasco bar while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.”
Address: 658 Homer Street, Vancouver
