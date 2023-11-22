Sad news for beer lovers: Callister Brewing is closing its taphouse by the end of this year.

The brewery took to Instagram to announce the closure on November 21.

“Due to a variety of factors, including rising costs on every front, as well as the rapid growth of Callister Craft Soda, we have decided not to renew our lease here at 1338 Franklin St.”

Callister is best known for its small-batch craft beer and, more recently, its line of soda offerings, which are made with fresh ingredients and feature unique flavours like Hibiscus Lemonade and Raspberry Earl Grey.

“This has been our home for the last 10 years, but we have realized that we need to shift our focus if we are going to not just survive, but thrive,” continued Callister.

“What does that look like? What will become of our little brewery? Well, we aren’t completely sure ourselves, but we are working on some pretty exciting things for 2024.”

But don’t fret; you still have some time left with Callister. The taphouse will continue operations until December 31.

Address: 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Instagram