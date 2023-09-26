Banda Volpi, the group behind beloved spots Osteria Savio Volpe, Caffè La Tana, and Pepino’s Spaghetti House is adding another eatery to the family: Elio Volpe.

Described as a “close cousin to Savio,” Elio will be opening in Vancouver’s Cambie Village at 540 West 17th Avenue this winter.

“Where Savio Volpe is wise and suave, Elio Volpe is young, carefree and curious,” says Paul Grunberg, who opened Savio Volpe with longtime business partner Craig Stanghetta in 2015.

“It’s been almost eight years since opening our first osteria, and the journey is as exciting as ever. Just like with Savio, this new spot is a little off the beaten path but part of the fabric of an existing neighbourhood, and exemplifies the best of Italian hospitality with a distinctly sunny disposition.”

The West 17th Avenue restaurant is situated in a former mechanic’s shop, and the 4,200 sq ft destination will offer seating for 115 when all is said and done.

We’re told to expect a space featuring an open-air dining room designed by Ste Marie Studio. It will have a central bar with wraparound seating as well.

“Each of our restaurants has a distinct personality and sense of place, and with Elio Volpe, we’re taking cues from Italy’s storied south, with its famed coasts and islands, rich history, and relaxed lifestyle,” adds Stanghetta, who is also founder of Ste Marie Studio.

“Where Savio is rustic and regional, Elio celebrates the best ingredients from the Pacific Northwest as inspired by il mezzogiorno, the ancient seafaring term for the wind from the south, now colloquially used to describe that part of the country.”

When it comes to food, Banda Volpi’s Culinary Director Phil Scarfone is putting together the back-of-house team and curating a menu of bites like grilled giant prawns with salsa verde, risotto al limone with sea urchin, and more.

Expect local produce, pasta, and a crispy crust Roman-style pizza. We’re particularly excited about that last one.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date as details are released. Stay tuned!

Osteria Elio Volpe

Address: 540 West 17th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram