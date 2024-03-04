Jinmi to serve up Korean marinated crab in new restaurant space

A new Korean restaurant specializing in marinated crab is opening in Vancouver.

Jinmi is a Korean soul food spot that started as an online business in 2020. This new location at Vancouver’s 854 Denman Street will be the concept’s first official restaurant, as it previously operated out of Black Rice Izakaya.

Jinmi is best known for its raw female spring roe crab, which is marinated with 23 ingredients. According to its website, it’s North America’s first soy sauce-marinated crab restaurant.

But Jinmi does more than just crab. You can expect other raw marinated seafood like salmon and shrimp as well.

“We feel truly grateful to our customers in the past and do not forget the love you gave us,” said Jinmi online.

The new spot will be located at the former Gon’s Izakaya and will open on March 15.

Address: 854 Denman Street, Vancouver

