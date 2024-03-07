Airplane food may just be the oldest joke in the book, but if you’re travelling with Air Canada soon, your onboard meals are about to receive a serious upgrade.

The airline has revamped its menu to include over 100 rotating seasonal meals, in addition to introducing new lines of snacks and beverages, so no matter what seat you’re in, you’ll be treated to an elevated experience.

The upgraded program has been created alongside Air Canada’s culinary partners, Chef David Hawksworth, Chef Vikram Vij, and Chef Jérôme Ferrer, and heavily features homegrown Canadian products and ingredients.

For international economy passengers, dishes you could find onboard include red Thai chicken and rice, chicken cacciatore with roast potatoes and bell peppers, and pesto penne. Flights that have a hot breakfast service will see a Canadian staple added to the menu in the form of pancakes with 100% Canadian maple syrup.

On flights from Europe, travellers will be able to get their hands on Monty’s Bakehouse savoury pastries, including coconut chicken and potato sour cream and chive.

Menus in Air Canada’s premium cabins will also feature restaurant-worthy dishes featuring flavours from around the world, such as chicken thighs with mandi rice and Emirati bzar sauce, roasted salmon in teriyaki sauce with Shandong noodles, and a Middle Eastern mezze plate appetizer.

The airline, which has the largest in-flight bar offering from any North American airline, also added some new drinks to its services, including Canadian-owned Tequila Tromba and Campari.

New snacks will be available on board flights, including Twigz craft pretzels, Sweet Sixteen candy mix, Chomps beef jerky sticks, and Ghirardelli chocolate.

The airline’s Bistro menu for onboard items will see some new additions rolling out through the spring, including a peppercorn roast beef sandwich, cheeseburger sliders, and vegan options like Mediterranean hummus wraps.

As well as a host of new menu offerings, Air Canada is set to expand its pre-order meal service in its Signature Class and Premium Economy cabins on flights within North America.