New restaurant Ramen One promises $10 bowls in Vancouver

Vancouverites are doing anything they can to lower their food expenses and quite often that means eating out less. But Ramen One, a new ramen shop opening in Vancouver, will potentially change that.

It joins the list of the many other ramen spots in the city, like the new Jinya location opening soon.

Signs on the storefront are advertising $10 ramen which is almost unheard of in the city (but if you know of any similar deals please share with us).

Aside from this exceptional deal, little else is known about the new eatery.

Dished has reached out to Ramen One for more details. Be sure to check back for more information.

Ramen One

Address: 433 W Broadway, Vancouver