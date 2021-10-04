Best tacos in Vancouver you need to try at least once
Best tacos in Vancouver? Look no further. There may actually be more taco spots in town than there are tiny dogs in Yaletown – and that’s saying something.
There are so many options for this offering (one of the all-time greats, right up there with pizza and charcuterie), that we made a shortlist that will come in handy when you’re craving a taco…or five.
While there are a ton of awesome spots to head when you’re looking for tacos, these spots just have that certain something that makes them amazing.
Here’s where to find some of the best tacos in Vancouver.
La Mezcaleria
La Mezcaleria offers delicious authentic tacos from its location in Vancouver. This spot’s tacos pair perfectly with their handcrafted cocktails and an order of queso fundido… because there’s never a bad time for queso fundido.
Address: 1622 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-8226
Tacofino
What can we say other than this is a classic no-brainer when it comes to grabbing tacos. This family of restaurants now has several brick-and-mortar eateries and trucks – giving you tons of chances to snag one of their fresh-to-death creations. Note: taco menus may vary depending on the location – meaning a taco crawl is inevitably in order.
Address: 15 West Cordova Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-899-7907
Address: 1025 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-8226
Address: 2327 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-8226
Address: 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-709-0015
Address: 122-1050 W Pender, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428 8453
Address: 1909 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-8729
Chancho Tortilleria
This casual taco spot has a menu completely focused on artisanal tortillas made fresh daily in the Lenin tortilla machine. Chancho is located on Davie Street, where it serves up authentic Mexican tacos with pork belly, shoulder, and veggie options too.
Address: 560 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-339-9219
La Taqueria
When you’re craving tacos, it’s hard to resist a La Taqueria location. La Taq always brings their A-game when it comes to serving up awesome tacos, and when you pair it with one of their margaritas or the house-made horchata, you’ll be in foodie heaven.
Address: 586 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-0512
Address: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-4406
Address: 2450 Yukon Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-2549
Address: 213 – 1305 Welch Street, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-971-4744
Address: Truck – in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery
Sal Y Limón
This much-loved Mexican eatery has a menu with everything you could want to put on a fresh tortilla – as long as it can be topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Sal Y Limón is widely known as one of the best places to get delicious tacos in Vancouver.
Address: 701 Kingsway #5, Vancouver
Phone: 604-677-4247
Address: 1752 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Address: Unit #10, 2428 160th, Surrey
Alimentaria Mexicana
The fresh eatery promises patrons an authentic taste of Mexico via its unreal tacos in varieties such as crispy cauliflower, shrimp, and birria.
Address: 1596 Johnston Street (Granville Island), Vancouver
Las Margaritas
In addition to a selection of burritos and delicious nachos, Las Margaritas offers a great selection of tacos. Expect varieties like garlic and chile shrimp and Baja fish to name a few.
Address: 1999 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-650-4533
Top Rope Birria
Top Rope has set up its rotating shop at spots like Main Street Brewing, Strange Fellows Brewing, and The Keefer Yard previously. The much-loved maker may switch up its location, but that signature birria taco served with consommé for dipping and a crispy cheese skirt never changes.
Address: Check Instagram for location