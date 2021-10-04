Best tacos in Vancouver you need to try at least once

Best tacos in Vancouver? Look no further. There may actually be more taco spots in town than there are tiny dogs in Yaletown – and that’s saying something.

There are so many options for this offering (one of the all-time greats, right up there with pizza and charcuterie), that we made a shortlist that will come in handy when you’re craving a taco…or five.

While there are a ton of awesome spots to head when you’re looking for tacos, these spots just have that certain something that makes them amazing.

Here’s where to find some of the best tacos in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Mezcaleria (@lamezcaleriayvr)

La Mezcaleria offers delicious authentic tacos from its location in Vancouver. This spot’s tacos pair perfectly with their handcrafted cocktails and an order of queso fundido… because there’s never a bad time for queso fundido.

Address: 1622 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-8226

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacofino Van, Vic & Tofino (@tacofinolovesyou)

What can we say other than this is a classic no-brainer when it comes to grabbing tacos. This family of restaurants now has several brick-and-mortar eateries and trucks – giving you tons of chances to snag one of their fresh-to-death creations. Note: taco menus may vary depending on the location – meaning a taco crawl is inevitably in order.

Address: 15 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-899-7907

Address: 1025 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-8226

Address: 2327 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-8226

Address: 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-0015

Address: 122-1050 W Pender, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428 8453

Address: 1909 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-8729

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carnitas | Tortillas (@chanchotortilleria)

This casual taco spot has a menu completely focused on artisanal tortillas made fresh daily in the Lenin tortilla machine. Chancho is located on Davie Street, where it serves up authentic Mexican tacos with pork belly, shoulder, and veggie options too.

Address: 560 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-339-9219

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Taqueria (@lataqueria)

When you’re craving tacos, it’s hard to resist a La Taqueria location. La Taq always brings their A-game when it comes to serving up awesome tacos, and when you pair it with one of their margaritas or the house-made horchata, you’ll be in foodie heaven.

Address: 586 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-0512

Address: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-4406

Address: 2450 Yukon Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2549

Address: 213 – 1305 Welch Street, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-971-4744

Address: Truck – in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sal y Limon (@salylimonvan)

This much-loved Mexican eatery has a menu with everything you could want to put on a fresh tortilla – as long as it can be topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Sal Y Limón is widely known as one of the best places to get delicious tacos in Vancouver.

Address: 701 Kingsway #5, Vancouver

Phone: 604-677-4247

Address: 1752 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Address: Unit #10, 2428 160th, Surrey

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alimentaria Mexicana (@alimentariamexicana)

The fresh eatery promises patrons an authentic taste of Mexico via its unreal tacos in varieties such as crispy cauliflower, shrimp, and birria.

Address: 1596 Johnston Street (Granville Island), Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Margaritas (@lasmargaritasbc)

In addition to a selection of burritos and delicious nachos, Las Margaritas offers a great selection of tacos. Expect varieties like garlic and chile shrimp and Baja fish to name a few.

Address: 1999 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-650-4533

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Top Rope Birria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Rope Birria (@birriayvr)

Top Rope has set up its rotating shop at spots like Main Street Brewing, Strange Fellows Brewing, and The Keefer Yard previously. The much-loved maker may switch up its location, but that signature birria taco served with consommé for dipping and a crispy cheese skirt never changes.

Address: Check Instagram for location