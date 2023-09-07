Toronto-based noodle house Kinton Ramen has slowly but surely been implementing its slurp-worthy takeover of Metro Vancouver.

The brand currently operates locations at UBC and in North Vancouver, and it has a Surrey location well on its way.

Kinton has confirmed to Dished that it’s planning on launching its first downtown Vancouver location later this year.

Located at 420 Robson Street, Kinton downtown will take over the former address of sandwich joint Hubbub, which quietly closed up shop at both its Vancouver locations earlier this year.

The noodle joint is known for its authentic Japanese ramen and casual atmosphere. Patrons can expect eats for lunch and dinner developed by Executive Chef Aki Urata.

Dished is told the Robson Street outpost is expected to launch in December. We’ll keep you posted on all the updates.

Kinton Ramen (Robson)

Address: 420 Robson Street, Vancouver

