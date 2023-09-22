Bisou Bakehouse to open new location in downtown Vancouver
One of Vancouver’s artisan French bakeries is expanding: Bisou Bakehouse.
The concept has shared its plans to open its third location in downtown Vancouver, this time at TELUS Garden.
This favourite for pastries and sweets already operates locations in North Vancouver at 1185 16th W and in Vancouver at 1190 Bidwell.
The artisan French bakery offers some traditional French menu items, including almond croissants, pear danishes, and pan au raisin, as well as other sweets and desserts like New York cheesecake, English loaf cakes, and tiramisu.
This location is set to open this fall. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!
Bisou Bakehouse – TELUS Garden
Address: TELUS Garden — 510 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
