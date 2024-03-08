Patina Brewing Co offering "beer for life" opportunity for patrons

Yes, you read the headline correctly. You can score a beer-for-life membership program from Patina Brewing Co.

The membership is called the “Friends of Patina” and offers many benefits to its members, like beer for life, special discounts, unique events, and personalized experiences for a one-time membership fee plus tax.

The membership includes a weekly pre-paid 20 oz craft beer served in an exclusive Friends of Patina mug, 10% off all food and merchandise enjoyed at the restaurant (up to $100 per visit), a custom brewery tour for you and up to seven friends, and invitations to all VIP events and beer tastings.

“We’ve always believed that Patina is more than just a brewery; it’s a gathering place for friends and family,” says Erin Moore, co-founder and owner. “With ‘Beer For Life,’ we’re inviting our patrons to become part of our extended family. This isn’t merely about enjoying premium craft beer; it’s about forging lasting relationships in a community knit together by the love for exceptional brews.”

Greg Moore, co-founder and owner, adds, “What we offer is not just a mug or free beer, it’s a lifetime experience, one that we expect will be shared through generations. This program embodies our tagline ‘Friendships Forged,’ as it allows our patrons to make a lifetime of memories, all while enjoying our meticulously crafted beers, delicious southern BBQ and unique experiences.”

The program is available at Patina Brewing or online starting Friday, March 8, ahead of Patina’s fourth anniversary. The membership is a one-time charge of $999 plus tax.

Address: 2332 Marpole Avenue, Port Coquitlam

