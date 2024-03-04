Saba Foods to relocate to new Vancouver spot
Saba Foods is a much-loved Yemeni restaurant in the city, and it’s about to get some new digs.
Originally located at 509 Main Street in Vancouver, the eatery closed on January 21, 2024, to get ready to move into its new location at 2881 Granville Street. This is the former location of West Restaurant, which closed in 2019.
“It’s a bittersweet end to our time here at our Chinatown location,” shared Saba. “It’s been a fun ride.”
Saba is known for its tasty Yemeni cuisine like its Roast Lamb Haneeth, Lamb Soghar, Fava Bean Stew, and Yemeni Kababs.
“We can’t wait to serve you in our new place,” concluded the eatery. “Thanks for being a part of our memories here in Chinatown!!”
An opening date for Saba’s new location has yet to be revealed. Be sure to check back here for any and all updates.
Saba Foods
Address: 2881 Granville Street, Vancouver
