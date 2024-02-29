A Bao Time: New bao shop to open its doors in Richmond

Metro Vancouver is getting a new spot for bao, and it’s just a few steps away from the Richmond-Brighouse Skytrain Station.

A Bao Time is a new shop opening in Richmond.

Located at 159-6386 No. 3 Road, not much is known about the new bao stop.

Judging by the stock of frozen dumplings already filling the fridges, we bet it’ll be open pretty soon.

Additionally, monitors inside are already playing a “Grand Opening” graphic.

In addition to plenty of fridge space, the counter appears to have an area to keep warm steamed buns, meaning you’ll most likely be able to grab these ready-to-eat as well.

Be sure to check back here for more updates about A Bao Time once they are revealed.

A Bao Time

Address: 159- 6386 No. 3 Road, Richmond

