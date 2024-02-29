FoodRestaurant Openings

A Bao Time: New bao shop to open its doors in Richmond

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Feb 29 2024, 7:57 pm
A Bao Time: New bao shop to open its doors in Richmond
Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Metro Vancouver is getting a new spot for bao, and it’s just a few steps away from the Richmond-Brighouse Skytrain Station.

A Bao Time is a new shop opening in Richmond.

A Bao Time

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Located at 159-6386 No. 3 Road, not much is known about the new bao stop.

Judging by the stock of frozen dumplings already filling the fridges, we bet it’ll be open pretty soon.

Additionally, monitors inside are already playing a “Grand Opening” graphic.

A Bao Time

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

In addition to plenty of fridge space, the counter appears to have an area to keep warm steamed buns, meaning you’ll most likely be able to grab these ready-to-eat as well.

Be sure to check back here for more updates about A Bao Time once they are revealed.

A Bao Time

Address: 159- 6386 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop