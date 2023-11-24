Chung Chun is opening a new location in New Westminster

Big news for fans of Korean street dogs: Chung Chun is bringing its rice hot dogs to New Westminster.

While no formal announcement has been made on the eatery’s social media, Chung Chun updated its website with a New Westminster location listed as “coming soon.”

The new spot will be located right by the New West Skytrain station, joining the likes of Chicko Chicken, The Spud Shack Fry Co., and North Noodle House.

Chung Chun was founded in Seoul in 2017 and has since opened multiple locations in BC.

Known for its loaded Korean-style hot dogs, Chung Chun’s dogs are made with glutinous rice flour. The batter is made fresh every day and then goes through a two-hour fermentation process, resulting in a super flavourful and chewy battered dog, not entirely unlike a classic corn dog.

The dogs are rolled in everything from crispy ramen noodles to potato to chicken nuggets. You’re also given the option of sauces to dress your dog, with options like honey mustard, sweet chili, and wasabi mayo, just to name a few.

If you’re new to the world of Korean street dogs, we recommend trying it with sugar. It might seem like a weird topping at first but trust us, it’s good.

Dished reached out to Chung Chun for more details. Be sure to check back here for an opening date and more when it’s announced.

Address: 800 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster

