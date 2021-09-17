Best pho in Vancouver you need to try at least once
Looking for the best pho in Vancouver? Look no further.
When it comes to well-seasoned, warming, liquid eats, nothing says comfort like a steaming hot bowl of pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup dish comprising broth, silky rice noodles, a handful of herbs, and thinly sliced meat.
Fragrant, loaded with tender meat and soft-textured noodles, here’s our list on where to find delicious, slurp-worthy pho in or around Vancouver.
Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen
Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen offers a fantastic variety of pho, not just your standard kinds like beef and chicken. Patrons here can expect tons of options, including seafood flavours. If you still have room, we recommend trying the chicken wings, fishcakes, and the deep-fried fish chunks – not to be missed. Praised for their excellent broth and known to many locals as some of the best Vietnamese in the city, Hoang Yen tops this list for sure.
Address: 5083 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-321-2711
Anh And Chi
This popular Main Street restaurant is a no-brainer if you’re searching for delicious pho. Here, pho comes in varieties like sliced beef sirloin, brisket and meatballs, boneless free-range chicken and quail egg, and organic tofu, daikon, and carrot, to name a few. You can enjoy pho here for both lunch and dinner.
Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-878-8883
Do Chay
Do Chay now has two Vancouver locations offering up its signature vegan pho. This plant-based dish is made with avocado, yuba, yo choy, broccoli, oyster mushroom, and rice.
noodles in a flavourful, vegan pho broth.
Address: 1269 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Address: 1392 Kingsway, Vancouver
Bao Chau Vietnamese Restaurant
This long-standing casual Vietnamese restaurant offers a wide variety of authentic and inexpensive pho bowls. Boasting a light and flavoursome broth that is absolutely brimming with thinly sliced fatty beef, white and green onions, and cilantro, the eatery’s House Special Beef Noodle is a must-order.
Address: 2717 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-6956
Pho Goodness
This popular Davie and Main Street haunt dishes up steaming bowls of pho both day and night. While vegetarians can enjoy meat-free noodle soup options, it is the fragrant, meat-laden (think: tender slices of beef) pho bowls that are the real stars of the show here.
Address: 1150 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-3253
Address: 3079 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-7727
Linh Café
This casual, family-style restaurant is known for combining traditional French cooking with Vietnamese cuisine. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the West 4th locale dishes up two delicious pho renditions. Here the full-bodied broth is best savoured with finely sliced rare strip loin. For maximum flavour, add some bone marrow or a perfectly cooked poached egg into the already hearty mix.
Address: 1428 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-564-9668
Address: 2836 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-4668
Mr. Red Cafe Vietnamese Restaurant
Located on East Hastings near Nanaimo Street and on West Broadway, Mr. Red Cafe whips up a number of Northern Vietnamese specialties taken from family recipes, including sticky rice cake with mung bean dumplings, and sliced rare beef pho. Diners who opt for pho will find tender noodles and a clear, light broth.
Address: 2131 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-710-9515
Address: 2680 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6878
Le Do Vietnamese Restaurant
It may not look like much from the outside, and the interior may be somewhat dated, but Le Do Vietnamese Restaurant offers up a simple and slurp-tastic bowl of pho. Meat, which is both plentiful and tender, swims in a salty broth alongside chewy noodles.
Address: 2292 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-3508
Merci Beaucoup Cafe
With the flavours of Vietnam and the coziness of a Parisian cafe, this authentic place on Commercial Drive hits the spot. Their menu has eight different styles of pho, including vegan and lemongrass chicken flavours. Finish the night with Vietnamese egg coffee, a drinkable dessert that will perk you right up.
Address: 1468 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-255-3220
Mui Ngo Gai
Quick and casual, Mui Ngo Gai offers a diverse menu dotted with a wide range of Vietnamese fare. In addition to exotic rice dishes, vibrant salads, and hot pots, Mui Ngo Gai prepares a whole bunch of delicious pho options, including beef brisket and crunchy beef flank. Fresh noodles (rice, yellow egg, or round), bean sprouts, lime and basil float in a beef broth with a choice of supplemental toppings.
Address: 2052 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-8885
Hai Phong Vietnamese Restaurant
Hai Phong Vietnamese Restaurant isn’t breaking any new ground serving your typical Vietnamese fare; however, the Kingsway restaurant churns out nourishingly flavoursome pho. Choose between a variety of beef-based pho (brisket, tripe, rare beef, and beef shoulder), and for additional heat, opt for the spicy broth.
Address: 1246 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-872-3828
Address: 186 Keefer Place, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-8897
Chau Veggie Express
This counter-serve marketplace eatery has two locations in Vancouver, which means you have double the chance to enjoy its Vietnamese veggie pho. Made with star anise, cinnamon, cardamom broth, organic tofu, daikon chunks, beancurd, lotus root, mushrooms, herbs, flat rice noodles, and bean sprouts, this offering is gluten-free as well.
Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9508
Address: 5052 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-9508
Ha Long Bay
For a reliable downtown pho option, try Ha Long Bay. This small, unassuming eatery serves up a filling bowl of silky noodles with a variety of toppings, which include traditional rare beef slices, chicken breast chunks, homemade Vietnamese ham, and a veggie and tofu combo.
Address: 430 W Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-7976
Pho Tan Vietnamese Restaurant
Main Street’s Pho Tan offers an extensive list of pho dishes. Served with accompanying sides of bean sprouts, basil leaves, chili, and a wedge of lime, Pho Tan’s steaming bowls are guaranteed to warm you to the core, and it’s a no-brainer for our list of the best pho in Vancouver.
Address: 4598 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-873-3345
With files from Jess Fleming