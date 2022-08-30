Bisou Bakehouse has just opened its second location downtown
Earlier this spring Dished shared that Bisou Bakehouse, a North Vancouver local’s favourite for pastries and sweets, would be opening a second location this summer.
Looks like the new spot at 1190 Bidwell Street has quietly opened, offering West Enders some of the brand’s signature pastries.
The artisan French bakery offers some traditional French menu items, including almond croissants, pear danishes, and pan au raisin, as well as other sweets and desserts like New York cheesecake, English loaf cakes, and tiramisu.
You can also grab baguettes, muffins, loaves, and a range of savoury pastries from this new spot.
Bisou’s first location is at 1189 16th Street West in North Vancouver.
Bisou Bakehouse – Vancouver
Address: 1190 Bidwell Street, Vancouver