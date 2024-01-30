Beloved Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen to open second location in Burnaby

After over 10 years of operating, beloved Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen is opening a second location.

The Vietnamese restaurant is bringing its delicious eats to the Burnaby neighbourhood.

“We have been blessed with the opportunity to bring the flavours of Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen to BURNABY,” shared the restaurant online.

Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen is best known for its delicious Vietnamese cuisine like pho, fish cakes, and vermicelli bowls.

“Thank you all for 12 amazing years of support,” continued the restaurant. “To our incredible community, old friends, and new neighbours, let’s continue this tasty journey together!”

In 2022, Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen moved from its original spot at 5083 Victoria Drive to where it’s located now at 5155 Victoria Drive in Vancouver.

A grand opening date or location has yet to be announced. Be sure to check back here for more updates when they come.

