The essential guide to spring food and drink festivals in Vancouver

Spring is here! For some, this means more sun, beautiful cherry blossoms, and warmer weather. But for us at Dished, spring means tons of Vancouver food and drink events.

From plenty of food truck festivals to an all-you-can-eat meat fest, here are eight spring food events you can check out in and around Vancouver.

The third annual Vancouver Cocktail Week is thrilled to welcome some of the world’s most talented bartenders to the city, allowing you to enjoy their cocktails, learn from their experiences, and raise a glass (or three) together. It will showcase the city’s immense bartending talent, with events ranging from seminars, “Cinq à Sept” happy hours, and cocktail -paired dinners. Check out the opening elevated brunch at the Fairmont Pacific Rim and the closing gala at the Sutton Place Hotel.

When: March 3 to 10

Where: Various locations around Vancouver

Tickets for closing gala: $187.71

Curry Cup

The 10th Curry Cup is here! Enjoy a showcase of local culinary talents and their curry creations, plus local beverages and desserts. Expect chefs like Chris Andraza from Lift Bar & Grill, Etienne Buddigh from Oddfish, Bad Ajagaonkar from Sula Indian Restaurant, and more (don’t worry, you’ll be able to taste all of their creations, too).

When: Monday, March 11

Time: 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Hall — 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $69 (plus taxes and fees)

Second Annual Food Truck Festival @ UBC

This event features over 20 food trucks alongside an artisan market with plenty of local vendors. What’s even better is that entry is free, meaning you can spend all your hard-earned cash on enjoying as much food as possible.

When: April 4 and 5

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: UBC Commons

Tickets: Free online

You know what’s better than going to Science World? Going to Science World with no kids and some tasty alcoholic beverages. Watch some of the city’s most talented bartenders showcase the science behind their tastiest drinks. You’ll also enjoy some delicious food samples and witness some pretty neat science shows. Plus, you get access to all the coolness Science World has to offer.

When: April 11

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Cost: $185

Featuring craft drinks, delicious food, and live music, what more could you ask for? Each ticket comes with three drink tokens, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy whatever drinks your heart desires.

When: April 14

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $49

On April 19, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be coming to Langley for its third annual Food Truck Wars 2024, pitting truck against truck for awards in multiple categories. You’ll have the chance to eat some delicious meals and vote for your favourite trucks. The festival is also teaming up with KPU Brew for site-wide beer and wine service. You can find a full list of participating trucks here.

When: Friday, April 19th: 3 to 9 pm

Saturday, April 20th: 11 am to 9 pm

Sunday, April 21st: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: KPU Langley — 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Cost: Entry by donation

Coquitlam Community Fest

Missed the previous food truck festivals? Don’t worry, there’s another one for you to check out. Expect plenty of food trucks, live local music, arts and crafts, a BC Shop Local marketplace, and much more! Plus, tickets are free!

When: April 27 and 28

Time: 11 am to 8 pm Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm Sunday

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free online

The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, June 2.

Brewery & the Beast features top-quality meat cooked in a range of styles, from grilled to slow-roasted, braised or smoked, all paired with chilled local brews, ciders, wine, cocktails, and refreshing zero-proof options, alongside live entertainment throughout the day.

The 2024 event marks a return to the “All You Can Enjoy” format for both food and drinks, with an increased number of food offerings, more beverages, and extra dessert options, as well as a smaller crowd for a more intimate atmosphere.

When: June 2, 2024

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets starting at $173.95



Be sure to check back here for more Spring food events in Vancouver as they get announced.

