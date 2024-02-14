Tea Industries: BC's first robot bubble tea shop

The robot uprising is coming, and it’s here to serve you boba.

Tea Industries is gearing up to open the first-ever robot bubble tea shop in BC later this month.

Similar to the barista robot Jarvis at Muji on Robson, this machine is ready to serve you your favourite boba and coffee creations.

Additionally, you’ll be able to order from one of two touchscreen kiosks. But don’t worry, there’s also a till in case you want a more human interaction.

Tea Industries told Dished it was also hoping to partner with different local shops to offer baked goods as well.

While the interior looks a little bare at the moment, Tea Industries said there will soon be some art to cover these walls.

An exact opening date has yet to be confirmed, but be sure to check back here for more details once they’re announced.

Are you excited about this robot boba shop? Let us know in the comments.

Tea Industries

Address: 195-6388 No. 3 Road, Richmond

