Carnitas Dos Jose and Brat Haus join forces at new Gastown venture

Mexican and German cuisine isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when we think of food combos, but this new joint venture might be trying to change that.

Signs for a pair of eateries have popped up at 435 Abbott Street in Gastown for a Carnitas Don Jose and Brat Haus.

Carnitas Don Jose has an existing location at 401 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver, making this its second spot. It’s best known for its carnitas (hence the name), which are served on tortillas, sandwiches called tortas, or sold as is.

Brat Hause is a bit of a different story. Not much is known from the brand other than its Instagram page with the bio “sausages & milkshakes” and an expected opening date of Spring 2024.

Dished has reached out to both Carnitas Don Jose and Brat Haus for more details. It’s still unclear whether this will be a fusion of the two eateries, a one-counter operation similar to KFC and Taco Bell, or a restaurant split in two as we’ve seen some Tim Hortons and Wendy’s locations do.

Be sure to check back here for more details once they’re announced.

Carnitas Don Jose x Brat Hause

Address: 435 Abbott Street, Vancouver

