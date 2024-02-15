New Vancouver restaurants: 29 fresh places to eat

New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 25+ new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try.

Fans of Sichuan Chinese cuisine are in for a treat at this new Richmond restaurant.

Best Fortune has just opened its doors, and it’s serving up an assortment of delicious food and drinks.

Address: 2130-8391 Alexandra Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-285-6715

Instagram

Metro Vancouver just got a new spot for Jamaican eats.

Jamaican Mi Juicy recently opened up a brick-and-mortar location at the Guildford Town Centre food court in Surrey, located beside A&W.

Address: Guildford Town Centre Food Court — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Instagram

Beloved Vancouver seafood restaurant The Fish Counter has opened the doors to its second location on Commercial Drive.

This new spot will also be fully licensed with plenty of seating, meaning you’ll be able to sit back and enjoy a cold drink with your meal.

Address: 1818 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram | Facebook

The new spot is located in the new Station Square development at 6036 McKay Avenue in Burnaby.

Tacofino will also be opening locations in White Rock and Langford on Vancouver Island, which both have an early 2024 opening date.

Address: 6036 McKay Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

The fourth location of the Brazilian “açai phenomenon” is now open in Vancouver’s English Bay at 1778 Davie Street.

Oakberry’s first Vancouver location opened in July 2023 at 3139 West Broadway in Kitsilano. It has since opened locations in Gastown and West 8th and will soon be opening at The Post.

Address: 1778 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Natalino’s, which specializes in gourmet square pizzas, had the grand opening of its second location in South Surrey on February 2.

What sets Natalino’s Pizza apart is none other than the owner, Natalino. Natalino is a contemporary master pizza chef from Rome, Italy, who is bringing authentic square Roman-style pizza to BC.

Address: 15-3189 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Instagram

It’s been a big time for new food spots in Brentwood, with Lee’s Donuts just confirming a new location there. Now, another long-awaited spot has opened.

Hand roll bar Hello Nori is now open.

Address: 1920 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

What started as an “all-women social enterprise” offering catered Syrian food has just opened its first brick-and-mortar cafe space.

Tayybeh, located at 2836 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver, will offer its signature mezzes in addition to a selection of espresso drinks.

Address: 2836 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Big news, breakfast lovers: the very first location of Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is now open in BC.

Serving up its signature plates of pancakes and stacks of waffles, Stacked operates dozens of locations throughout Ontario and four in Alberta (with four more coming soon), but this will be the first time the brand has expanded to BC.

Address: 8045 204 Street, Unit D-100, Langley

Instagram

This new brunch destination was recently launched in West Vancouver’s Ambleside neighbourhood, but based on the steady flow of patrons who popped in during our Thursday morning visit, it felt like a place that’s been a part of the neighbourhood for much longer.

Owner Ophelia Arida aims to offer a taste of France’s iconic cafe and bistro culture with Mèreon. The North Shore resident was inspired by her many visits to the European country.

Address: 1479 Clyde Avenue, West Vancouver

Instagram

Meiga Supermarket just opened its first-ever location, and it’s in Metro Vancouver.

The concept comes from the Georgia Main Food Group, a BC-based family-owned and -operated company.

Meiga Supermarket, translated from its Chinese name (美萬家) meaning “beautiful family,” just opened, and it is chock full of Asian snacks and drinks, as well as some Western grocery ingredients, making it your one-stop shop for pretty much everything.

Address: 221 Ioco Road, Port Moody

Spanning more than 45,000 sq ft on the second level at The Post, the produce section alone is about 15,000 sq ft. This place is sprawling, and the offerings are seemingly endless.

While the shelves and aisles are packed with local BC brands, President’s Choice, and tons of locally sourced whole foods, franchise owner David Sherwood tells Dished that a huge draw for customers will be the ready-to-eat offerings.

Address: 658 Homer Street, Vancouver

Croissant lovers of all kinds are most likely familiar with Hazukido. Now, the Japanese cafe has just opened a new location in Richmond.

Located in Aberdeen Centre, Hazukido is your one-stop spot for coffee, bubble tea, and pastry needs.

Address: 1008-4151 Hazelbridge Way

Instagram

You know that we love fried chicken here at Dished, so when we had the chance to get a sneak peek at Jollibee’s 100th North American location, you know we were the first ones there.

It is located in Strawberry Hills in Surrey and marks the fourth BC spot for the company and the second location for the chain in Surrey. The first opened on King George Boulevard in Winter 2023.

Address: 12047 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Instagram

Th­e new location is the company’s first in this neighbourhood and its second in Burnaby, bringing Chipotle’s footprint to 41 restaurants across Canada.

Chipotle Lougheed will be open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm.

Address: 3778 Grand Promenade, Burnaby

Industry Apizza is open and operating inside longtime Commercial Drive staple St. Augustine’s.

The gastropub is mainly known for its huge beer selection (60+ taps) and its laid-back come-as-you-are vibe, and now, it’s cooking up a Connecticut specialty.

Address: 2360 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

We’ll cut to the chase; everything on Oyo Korean Noodles’ menu is under $10. That kind of deal is practically unheard of in Vancouver.

While the menu at this new Korean noodle shop is small, it’s serving up some tasty Korean noodle dishes like its Soyo Noodle, which is made with green onion-infused soy sauce, soft tofu, pickled radish, garlic, sesame seeds, and chives.

Address: 991 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Instagram

NomNom Seoul is the latest Korean snack shop in the city.

It currently resides at the former Nukid Cafe and Bakery, which closed in October 2023 and was best known for its twisted donuts.

Address: 1660 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The restaurant will be serving up both grilled Korean favourites and a buffet for you to eat to your heart’s content.

In an Instagram post, Secret Garden shared that you can expect “a blooming oasis of culinary delights!”

Address: 9628 Cameron Street, Burnaby

X | Facebook | Website

Ho Yuen is serving up Hong Kong family-style breakfast and lunch items, as well as some freshly baked pastries made in-house from the bakery at the back of the restaurant.

The cafe has been operating in Hong Kong for over 50 years, and this marks its first Vancouver location, which is being run by the second generation of the original owners of the spot in Hong Kong.

Address: #113-1750 West 75th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram | Facebook

Situated in downtown Vancouver inside the HSBC building at 885 W Georgia Street, Nami’s permanent cafe is located right in the lobby.

You may remember the food cart’s pop-up at the Bentall Centre, where Nami was pouring up classic Vietnamese coffee. Let’s just say if you liked that operation, you’ll love this one.

Address: HSBC building — 885 W Georgia Street, Vancouver (Inside the lobby)

Instagram

Spice Republic opened its doors at the start of 2024 and is serving up elevated takes on Indian classics.

The new eatery has a sit-down area, a bar where you can enjoy the restaurant’s variety of cocktails, and a covered heated patio, meaning patio season can last year-round.

Address: 15869 Croydon Drive, Surrey

Instagram | Facebook

The beverage brand is making its North American debut in Vancouver, and Dished got a sneak peek inside the new destination before it opened.

Sweet 7 launched in China back in 2006. Since then, it’s grown to operate more than 1,500 stores in 135+ countries.

The brand’s first Canadian location has opened on Robson Street in the former location of a Chewgurt Yummy.

Address: 1696 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The much-loved concept hails from North Vancouver, where it operates two outposts in Lynn Valley and on Lonsdale Avenue. It was founded there in the early ’90s.

Now, Mr. Sushi Main Street is officially open, which means hungry Vancouverites can head to the new destination at 176 E 2nd Avenue and enjoy the eatery’s signature array of eats.

Address: 176 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-839-5576

Instagram

Ramen Danbo is now open in Kerrisdale. It currently operates two other locations in the province – one in Kitsilano at 1833 West 4th Avenue and another in downtown Vancouver at 1333 Robson Street – as well as outposts in Seattle and New York.

The restaurant, known for its Fukuoka-style Tonkotsu ramen, is also setting up shop in North Vancouver.

Address: 2277 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Sweet Talk will offer 10-12 varieties at any given time. This will include classics like Vanilla Glazed and Cinnamon Twist along with unique offerings like the Blueberry Pancake Donut.

Seasonal donuts will also rotate in and out depending on the time of year. All donuts feature housemade fillings and glaze.

Address: 87 Moody Street, Port Moody

Instagram

You can expect classic cafe offerings with a spooky twist.

For example, its Brioche Cinnamon Buns, which are iced with black frosting. Or you can order some holy water, which is what Black Casket calls its tea.

Address: 103 30468 Great Northern Avenue, Abbotsford

Instagram | TikTok

Visitors can expect all of Popeye’s classic offerings, like its signature chicken, chicken sandwiches, and seafood.

The new spot is located at 897 Granville Street, which was the former location of athletic retailer Champs Sports.

Address: 897 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Merci Boulangerie View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merci Boulangerie (@merciboulangerie) Merci Boulangerie is best known for its delicious pastries delivered straight to your door. Now, it has softly opened its first brick-and-mortar location offering all of your favourite baked goods. Address: 2879 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Marco Ovies

