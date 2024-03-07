Meo: Opening date for new cocktail concept in Chinatown

It’s only been one month since we first shared news of Meo, Vancouver’s forthcoming ‘70s-inspired cocktail bar opening in Chinatown, and now, it has an official opening date.

In the unlikely event that the promise of inventive cocktails, punchy small plates, and intimate seating wasn’t enough to excite you, the fact that Meo is brought to us by the talented folks behind Michelin-starred Kissa Tanto and the fantastic Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie will surely do the trick.

Meo will offer seats for 70 people in its dimly lit dining room, which happens to be located underneath Kissa Tanto at 265 E Pender Street.

Design highlights include a vintage jukebox, soft plush fabrics, drapery, and groovy carpet. Ste Marie Studio is responsible for the interiors here — so we know it’s going to be fabulous.

“Meo is the second piece of the puzzle to our tri-level building, where each experience is unique and complements each other – Kissa Tanto for supper upstairs, Meo for great drinks and snacks downstairs, and a third yet-to-come,” says Tannis Ling, who operates Bao Bei, Kissa Tanto, and Meo together with chefs Joël Watanabe and Alain Chow.

Bar manager Denis Bykov heads the cocktail program here. It will launch with eight reimagined concoctions, and six will be on tap.

“We want to break a stereotype that all fruits are sweet and all vegetables are savoury,” explains Bykov.

“Our cocktails will demonstrate how unexpected something can taste on your palate when different approaches are applied to both sweet and savoury organics. While we utilize modern techniques to extract and enhance flavours, our menu remains approachable and fun. Equal emphasis and care will be taken towards our non-alcoholic program as well.”

On top of that, expect a funky 12-bottle sparkling wine list and casual small plates that pair perfectly with a late-night drink.

“Our utmost desire is for Meo to function as the neighbourhood hangout and to build a regular clientele enticed by the comfortable room and excellent food and drinks at varied price points,” adds Ling.

“We hope nights at Meo will encourage the improvisation and spontaneity from pre-pandemic days, where guests can dine and drink as they please, order as the night progresses, invite friends to join, leave and come back, linger all night or pass by for a quick visit.”

Meo will officially open on March 13. Its operating hours will be Wednesday to Sunday from 4 pm to late.

For more details about what to expect from the menu, check out our original story. Stay tuned for additional information on this spot as it launches.

Meo Address: 265 E Pender Street, Vancouver

