Don’t Argue Pizza: Inside the iconic slice shop reopening on The Drive

Feb 29 2024, 10:40 pm
Vodka Pepperoni (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Last week, we shared the amazing news that one of Vancouver’s iconic destinations for pies and slices was returning. We popped into Don’t Argue ahead of its relaunch to see what’s cooking.

The branding is up on the awning and it’s looking sharp.

This pizza purveyor is now located inside Commercial Drive’s Caffè Soccavo, so on top of the pies, expect ample offerings like salads, paninis, soft-serve ice cream, and espresso-based drinks when you visit this joint.

don't argue pizza

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

If you’re up to speed on Don’t Argue, then you know the OG counter-service pizzeria closed in 2019 after five years as a Main Street staple. For those who were fans of this spot, you likely remember the house classics.

We were delighted to reacquaint ourselves with two of them today, especially the Potato Mash.

Made from white sauce, mozz, garlic, whipped potato, braised kale, and red onion, this unique pie is a no-brainer as far as we are concerned.

don't argue pizza

Potato Mash (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

We also checked out the Sausage Kale, a combo of tomato sauce, mozz, Italian sausage, and braised kale.

In addition to those familiar favourites, we tasted the Vodka Pepperoni. This dreamy creation features vodka sauce, mozz, Jersey pepperoni, basil, and honey.

don't argue pizza

Sausage Kale (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

don't argue pizza

Vodka Pepperoni (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

As if the flavour isn’t already impressive, all of these pies are XL — the perfect size if you ask us.

If you aren’t ready for all that exceptional dough at once, anticipate a stacked by-the-slice pizza lineup.

Flavours like classic Margherita in regular and spicy varieties, Pancetta Pineapple, Pesto Ricotta with fresh basil pesto, and Potato Mash will be offered in that format.

don't argue pizza

Potato Mash (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Don’t Argue is officially reopening on Saturday, March 9 at 11 am.

The eatery will be offering free slices for the first 100 people in line (one slice per customer).

And here’s something awesome: if you’re not one of the first 100, you can enjoy a $3 all-day slice deal. No limit, until they sell out.

Be sure to mark your calendar and help celebrate the return of this much-loved concept.

Come March 9, you’ll find Don’t Argue open from 11 am to 8 pm on weekdays and until 10 pm on weekends. Expect dine-in, pick-up, and delivery options.

Don’t Argue Slice Shop

Address: 1321 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

