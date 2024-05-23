60+ restaurant openings to watch in and around Metro Vancouver
We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.
There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver to try soon or down the line.
Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar
View this post on Instagram
Here’s some good news, sun-seekers, we are officially getting a new one: Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar.
Dished got an exclusive sneak peek of the elevated oasis perched atop the city’s newest five-star boutique hotel, the AZUR Legacy Hotel. Lavantine is the last piece of the puzzle for the property, which launched its lobby-level restaurant, Dahlia, last fall.
Address: AZUR Legacy Hotel — 833 West Pender Street, Vancouver
Good Thief
View this post on Instagram
The brother-sister duo behind a much-loved eatery in Vancouver, Anh and Chi, have a new project in the works: Good Thief.
Vincent and Amélie Nguyễn are nearly ready to share the sibling concept, which will be located right next door to their award-winning Vietnamese restaurant at 3336 Main Street.
Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver
Tequila Cocina (relocating)
View this post on Instagram
Gastown is getting another great Mexican restaurant now that Tequila Cocina has announced its plans to move from its North Vancouver location.
The Mexican spot announced on Instagram that it expects to open in Gastown sometime in Summer 2024.
Address: Gastown, Vancouver
Shiok New Westminster
View this post on Instagram
With two locations already in Metro Vancouver, we’re happy to report that Shiok Singapore Cuisine is opening its third spot in New Westminster.
The new spot will be opening at 624 12th Street in New Westminster.
Address: 624 12th Street, New Westminster
Nero Waffles — South Granville
Life’s always better with some delicious fresh waffles, which is why we’re so excited that Nero Waffles is opening a new location in South Granville.
Signs for the new waffle spot recently popped up at 2861 Granville Street in Vancouver at the former location of Heirloom Juice Co., which closed in March 2023.
Address: 2861 Granville Street, Vancouver
- You might also like:
- A huge food truck fest is coming to Langley next month
- “We’re being screwed”: Shopper stunned by underweight bag of No Name frozen veggies
- Crumbl Cookies to open first BC location in Metro Vancouver
Crumbl Cookies – Port Coquitlam
View this post on Instagram
We knew it was coming, and now Crumbl Cookies’ opening in BC is becoming a reality. The famous US chain is poised to open a store in Metro Vancouver.
Slated to open at 1125 Nicola Avenue in Port Coquitlam, this appears to be the first outpost in the province for the supped-up cookie chain.
Crumbl told Dished that the opening date for this new location is May 31. During its opening day, the store will be open from 8 am to midnight.
Address: Clock Tower Centre — 1125 Nicola Avenue, Port Coquitlam
Chicha San Chen Vancouver
View this post on Instagram
Not many details are known about the new spot located at 6342 Cambie Street, Vancouver, but we anticipate you’ll be able to find all your favourites from the Taiwanese bubble tea shop.
Previously, Chicha San Chen told Dished that this store had a tentative opening date of April 2024, so you might not need to wait much longer before checking out this new spot.
Address: 6342 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Just Pizza
View this post on Instagram
Vancouver is getting a brand-new pizza joint, and it’ll be serving up more than just your regular slice of pepperoni.
Just Pizza will be opening at 1629 Kingsway in Vancouver, and Dished reached out to get all the details.
Address: 1629 Kingsway, Vancouver
Ayoub’s Dried Fruits & Nuts — Surrey
View this post on Instagram
Fans of dried fruits and nuts have something to get excited about. Signs for a new Ayoub’s Dried Fruits & Nuts have popped up in Surrey.
The chain is best known for its wide variety of daily roasted nuts made in small batches, alongside other tasty items like its assortment of different nut butters and cookies.
Address: 1608 152 Street, Surrey
Macu Tea
View this post on Instagram
Macu Tea, a Taiwan-based fruit tea and “drinking desserts” brand, opened its first North American location in Metro Vancouver last year. Now, the fruit tea shop is gearing up to open two more locations.
Not much is known about these two new spots other than what’s included in Macu’s Instagram bio, which lists them as a “Downtown Robson Store” and a “Burnaby Kingsway Store.” An exact address and opening date have yet to be revealed, but Macu teased that both are “coming soon.”
Address: Robson Street, Vancouver
Address: Kingsway, Burnaby
Oakberry (multiple locations)
Brazillian acai brand Oakberry has been taking Metro Vancouver by storm with the opening of numerous locations. Now, the brand is preparing to open not one but three new locations.
These three new locations will be found at Downtown Vancouver’s The Post (right by Lee’s Donuts‘ latest pop-up), Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood, and West Vancouver’s Park Royal. Oakberry said the new locations will take the form of kiosks in high-foot-traffic areas.
Bak’d Cookies
View this post on Instagram
Bak’d Cookies has been operating pop-ups all across Metro Vancouver over the past couple of years. But now, the cookie company has just announced it’s gearing up to open its first-ever storefront.
Triple O’s YVR Airport
View this post on Instagram
BC-based burger chain Triple O’s is opening a new location, where it will serve its award-winning burgers, signature fresh-cut fries, and milkshakes.
“YVR is proud to be welcoming a West Coast favourite to the airport soon,” shared the airport on Instagram.
Address: 3211 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond — by gate B14
Lee’s Donuts (multiple locations)
View this post on Instagram
Big news for donut fans in Metro Vancouver: Lee’s Donuts is opening a new location in Brentwood and Steveston.
That’s right, Vancouver’s oldest donut company is opening more locations, and this news comes just a few months after it opened in Gastown, right across from the Gastown Steam Clock.
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Address: 4180 Bayview Street Unit 110, Richmond
Slo Coffee
View this post on Instagram
Something exciting is brewing in Vancouver: Slo Coffee. The new 1,400 sq ft neighbourhood coffee spot will launch at 4160 Fraser Street.
Paul Irwin is the co-owner and CMO at Slo and tells Dished this concept is all about stopping to smell the roses.
Address: 4160 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Little Pisces
View this post on Instagram
Metro Vancouver has some great spots for sweet little treats, and it’ll soon be home to another one called Little Pisces.
This new shop, expected to open between May and June 2024, will serve freshly made taiyaki in a variety of flavours. You can expect to find “hotteok, Nutella, ube, custard, and red bean.”
Address: 4501 North Road #202b, Burnaby
Par4 Sport Bar and Grill
View this post on Instagram
A new sports bar is coming to Surrey, and it’s bringing with it some high-tech golf simulators.
Signs for Par4 have popped up at 5580 152nd Street in Surrey, which is the former location of Big Ridge Brewing Co.
Address: 5580 152nd Street, Surrey
Chipotle — Strawberry Hill
Chipotle Strawberry Hill is just steps away from the newly opened Jollibee.
The opening date for this new spot is Thursday, May 23. Chipotle shared that the first 30 people in line will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
Address: 12155 72nd Avenue, Surrey
TV Dinner
View this post on Instagram
It’s got an eye-catching name, and it sounds like it’ll have tons of offerings to check out, too. TV Dinner is getting ready to launch in Kitsilano soon.
The new market and cafe aims to “provide a heightened level of convenience” via its curated selection of frozen and refrigerated take-home meals, pantry staples, and dried goods.
Address: 1780 W 3rd Avenue, Vancouver
Olivier’s Breads (multiple locations)
View this post on Instagram
Founded in 2009, Olivier’s Bakery is known for its slow-fermentation process and artisan French bread.
This concept was created in Western Canada by founder Olivier Audibert, who ran a boulangerie in Southern France for many years before moving here.
Address: 3885 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Address: 859 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Eva’s Original Chimney
View this post on Instagram
Eva’s Original Chimney claims to be “Canada’s original home of the Chimney Cone” and is gearing up to open its first-ever BC location.
Chimney Cones are freshly baked pastries named after their hollow, cylindrical shape, with a crunchy outside and a soft inside, filled with ice cream. If you’re not an ice cream person, don’t worry — you can buy these chimney cakes as is.
Address: 14961 Marine Drive, White Rock
Steamworks North Shore Taphouse and Restaurant
The Canadian microbrewery will open a taphouse and restaurant in Central Lonsdale at Lonsdale Square.
Set to open in early fall 2024, the new dining destination will offer seats for 280 people in total. Around 140 of those will be inside, and the other 140 will be outside on a sprawling 1,900 sq ft patio.
Address: 126 E 21st Street, North Vancouver
Bok Bok Chicken x Monga Fried Chicken
View this post on Instagram
Good news, fried chicken lovers: a new concept by Bok Bok Chicken and Monga Fried Chicken is opening in Surrey.
The two restaurants will be combining Korean and Taiwanese fried chicken.
Address: 10330 152nd Street Unit 85, Surrey
Paris Baguette
View this post on Instagram
Paris Baguette, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is a dream for those who love baked goods, selling everything from beautifully decorated cakes to freshly baked bread, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and so much more.
Address: 1150 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Veroni & Co – Coquitlam
View this post on Instagram
Good news for Metro Vancouver coffee lovers: Veroni & Co. is gearing up to open its second location in Coquitlam.
The new digs will be located at 101-1135 Pipeline Road, Coquitlam and serve up all your favourite elevated espresso beverages.
Address: 101-1135 Pipeline Road, Coquitlam
Sal y Limon – East Hastings
View this post on Instagram
Sal y Limon has been serving Mexican cuisine for years and is now set to open a new location on East Hastings.
Address: 3614 E Hastings, Vancouver
Hey! I Am Yogost
Signs for a new yogurt-based drink shop have popped up inside CF Richmond Centre.
Hey! I Am Yogost has opened several outposts in BC, with nine locations already in Metro Vancouver. This will be the brand’s second Richmond spot.
Address: 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Burger Factory
View this post on Instagram
Metro Vancouver is home to some pretty epic burger joints, and another one is joining the group. Signs for Burger Factory have popped up in South Surrey, marking its first-ever location in BC.
Burger Factory is best known for its epic handheld creations, specifically its line of Juicy Lucy burgers.
Address: 130-2950 King George Boulevard, Surrey
Bread Culture Vancouver
View this post on Instagram
Bread Culture, a popular artisan bakery in Calgary, closed its doors in September 2022 because the owners were “extremely exhausted” and were pushing themselves to meet customers’ demands, often working more than 100 hours per week.
Now, the bakery has announced on its Instagram that it’ll be returning, this time to Vancouver.
Nomad Coffee
View this post on Instagram
North Vancouver’s first coffee shop to cut single-use cups, Nomad, is gearing up to open a second location in Kitsilano.
Founder of Nomad Annette Kim told Dished that they’re “very excited to bring Nomad Coffee & Bakery to the City of Vancouver.”
Address: 2143 Yew Street, Vancouver
Aisle 24 Vancouver
View this post on Instagram
Aisle 24 tells Dished there are “several locations in the works for BC,” including two downtown Vancouver stores expected to open this summer.
On its website, one of those is listed at Landmark on Robson at 1450 Robson Street, Unit 205. We’re told a third outpost is slated to launch in Burnaby.
“Our expectations are to have roughly 35 stores open in BC over the next five years,” the brand shares.
Address: 1450 Robson Street Unit 205, Vancouver
Ricardo’s Ice Cream Shop
View this post on Instagram
Candy aficionados are most likely familiar with Ricardo’s for its multiple Ricardo’s Kandy Korner locations.
But now the owners of BC’s biggest candy shop are opening their second ice cream shop location.
Address: 840 Granville Street, Vancouver
Fiorino – North Shore
Slated to open in Fall 2024, Fiorino North Shore will feature waterfront views of the harbour, a large outdoor seated patio, and a private dining area within a wine cellar.
When it comes to the menu, Fiorino is planning on keeping it similar to the Chinatown program, focusing on seasonality and classics it has become known for, like its Coccoli e Prosciutto.
Address: Lonsdale Quay Market, North Vancouver
Zapoteca Kitsilano
View this post on Instagram
Zapoteca Mexican Grill has been a White Rock staple for over five years, serving classic Mexican cuisine to the Metro Vancouver community. Now, the restaurant is spreading its wings and making its way over to Vancouver.
Zapoteca updated its website with a second location listed. The new Mexican spot will be taking the place of The Cove, which closed in April 2022.
Address: 3681 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Big Way Hot Pot
View this post on Instagram
Big Way told Dished it plans to open its sixth location in Richmond in 2024.
The brand recently opened a new spot in Kerrisdale. That restaurant took over the space of the former Gram Cafe and Pancakes, which quietly closed all of its Canadian locations.
Address: Yaohan Center, 3700 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Stone Korean BBQ
View this post on Instagram
We couldn’t be more grilled about this new Korean BBQ joint making its way to Metro Vancouver.
Stone Korean BBQ is set to open in Lougheed at 310-3778 Grand Promenade, just above the planned Chipotle.
Address: 310-3778 Grand Promenade, Burnaby
Purebread (multiple locations)
View this post on Instagram
New Purebread locations will be popping up on West 4th Avenue and at the University of British Columbia.
“Coho’s unwavering commitment to Purebread’s growth is a cornerstone of our vision,” CEO Andrew Barnes said in a release.
Address: 5955 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Address: 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Perfecto Cafe — Robson
View this post on Instagram
Perfecto Cafe is set to open its second location on Robson Street, and dare we say, it’s the perfect-o location. The news comes just a year after its first location opened on Davie Street.
Address: 1502 Robson Street, Vancouver
Din Tai Fung
View this post on Instagram
Dished is told the new Vancouver restaurant, set to open at 1132 Alberni Street, will be launching in late 2024.
Founded in 1972, Din Tai Fung now has more than 170 locations in 14 countries around the globe.
Address: 1132 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Jinya Ramen Bar – South Granville
Vancouver has plenty of excellent ramen spots, and another one is set to open soon. Signs for a new Jinya Ramen bar have popped up on West Broadway and Granville Street.
The ramen chain is best known for a balance between its flavourful noodles and its rich, thick, slow-simmered broth.
Address: 1518 W Broadway, Vancouver
Saijo Handroll
The group behind contemporary ramen bar Jinya is gearing up to introduce Vancouverites to a new concept: Saijo.
The fresh destination for handrolls and kushiyaki (skewers) will be setting up shop at 2036 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, just beside Their There.
Address: 2036 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Chai Wagon
View this post on Instagram
A mainstay of Vancouver’s city streets, Chai Wagon is a welcome sight for those looking to grab a steaming cup of chai on the go.
Now, the cart is ready to make some big moves with its first brick-and-mortar storefront.
Address: 196 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop (multiple locations)
View this post on Instagram
It’s official: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a dumpling automat franchise, is coming to Metro Vancouver.
Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings 24 hours a day via a contactless ordering system.
Address: 4190 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Address: 488 Robson Street, Vancouver
Address: Station Square, Burnaby
Odd Burger
View this post on Instagram
This concept operates locations in Toronto and around Ontario, as well as one spot in Calgary (which drew big opening lines).
The company has plans for a location in Victoria at 790 Fisgard Street, and it has now revealed an address for the first Vancouver outpost.
Address: 2821 Main Street, Vancouver
Mi Tierra Latina Robson
View this post on Instagram
Mi Tierra Latina is opening its seventh location in Vancouver at 1757 Robson Street, and it’s going to be packed full of authentic Latin American goods.
The first spot for the Latin food outpost is at 1104 Davie Street in Vancouver. It has since opened locations in Coquitlam, Burnaby, and throughout Vancouver.
Address: 1757 Robson Street, Vancouver
Egg Bomb – Burnaby
View this post on Instagram
Langley’s destination for larger-than-life brekkie sandos is expanding. Egg Bomb is opening a second location in Burnaby.
The restaurant teased the news on its social media accounts. Egg Bomb confirmed to its followers that it will be opening at the City of Lougheed Tower 2, “just in front of the SkyTrain station.”
Aburi Hana – Vancouver
Aburi Restaurants Canada is at it again – the hospitality group is opening yet another new dining concept in Vancouver.
Hot on the heels of Wa! Curry’s launch and news of the upcoming bagel shop Wa-Bagel, Aburi has an additional fresh restaurant planned for our city: Aburi Hana Vancouver.
Address: Alberni by Kengo Kuma – Alberni Street and Cardero Street, Vancouver
Breka Bakery & Café
View this post on Instagram
Breka Bakery & Café has been a Vancouver staple for years. Now, the 24/7 cafe is set to open another location in the city.
The new location will be at 2434 E Hastings Street, where Polonia Sausage House used to be before it relocated to 2745 E Hastings early last year.
Address: 2434 E Hastings Street
Per Se Social Corner – Coal Harbour
View this post on Instagram
Set to open later this year, the concept from the Social Corner Group of restaurants will be setting up shop at 1055 West Hastings Street, the former location of Chewies Oyster Bar.
Address: 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
King Taps – Lonsdale Quay Market
View this post on Instagram
King Taps’ entry into the space is all a part of the North Shore market’s multi-pronged revitalization plan, which is already well underway.
Planet Burger (food truck)
View this post on Instagram
Planet Burger is a concept in progress, but its founders tell Dished that the food truck will soon be bringing high-quality smash burgers at reasonable prices to the White Rock and South Surrey communities.
Ciclo (multiple locations)
Ciclo Espresso & Cocteles
This Ciclo will be located on Cordova Street across from the Shaw Tower and the Fairmont Pacific Rim.
Address: Cordova Street, Vancouver
Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia
The second new location from the concept, Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia, will open at 401 West Georgia in downtown Vancouver, just next to Acquafarina.
Address: 401 West Georgia, Vancouver
Krave Kulture Yogurt – Lonsdale Quay Market
View this post on Instagram
One of the numerous new vendors joining this space is Krave Kulture Yogurt, the North Vancouver-based organic frozen yogurt brand with a cult following.
On its Instagram account, Krave shared a preview of the upcoming space inside the Lonsdale Quay Market, noting that this space will have both cozy indoor seating and a sunny outdoor patio.
Address: Lonsdale Quay Market – 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Mishmish
View this post on Instagram
Mishmish, a new Middle Eastern-inspired bakery and coffee spot, is officially slated to open later this year.
Set to open at Fraser Street and 19th Avenue in the new Comma Properties development, Mishmish will be part bakery, part bagel shop, and part coffee shop.
This concept comes to us from a dream team consisting of Dallah (chef and owner of Superbaba) and baking and pastry experts Leah Christ and Marysol Lopez.
Address: Fraser Street and 19th Avenue (Comma Properties development)
Ramen Danbo – North Vancouver
View this post on Instagram
Ramen Danbo is considered by many to be among Vancouver’s very best, and now the restaurant is ready for a new chapter with its newest location on the way.
Ramen Danbo has a location listed as “opening soon” at 1445 Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver.
Address: 1445 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver
The Hard Bean Brunch Co.
View this post on Instagram
The Hard Bean Brunch Co. has shared with Dished that it will open a Vancouver spot at 909 W Cordova Street in late 2024.
Address: 909 W Cordova Street, Vancouver
Heritage – Lonsdale Quay Market
View this post on Instagram
One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for casual Asian comfort food is expanding. Heritage Asian Eatery revealed it will be opening in North Vancouver’s reimagined Lonsdale Quay Market.
This will be the third location for the concept, which currently operates restaurants on West Pender Street and West Broadway. Set to open this spring, Heritage will be among a slew of vendors operating in the renovated food hall.
Popeyes
Burnaby will be getting a new Popeyes eatery in Metropolis at Metrotown.
Address: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby
Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Vancouver’s Chinatown will soon be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.
Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver
Hello Nori (multiple locations)
It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now the brand is updating us on its newest location.
Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore and Richmond.
Address: Park Royal
Address: Inside CF Richmond Centre — 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Four Winds Southlands
One of BC’s most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told.
Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta
Fogo de Chão – The Post
Fogo de Chão Vancouver will sprawl across 7,778 sq ft of The Post’s 185,000 sq ft retail space.
Dished is told folks can expect an “open-air churrasco bar while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.”
Address: 658 Homer Street, Vancouver
With files from Daryn Wright and Marco Ovies