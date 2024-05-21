Macu Tea, a Taiwan-based fruit tea and “drinking desserts” brand, opened its first North American location in Metro Vancouver last year. Now, the fruit tea shop is gearing up to open two more locations.

On its menu, you’ll find its signature “drinking desserts,” including fresh layered slush drinks in seasonal options like mango, grape, and strawberry.

Macu also offers refreshing drinks such as passion fruit green tea, a Yakult series, milk tea, and other fruit-infused specialties, many of which are available either hot or cold.

The chain opened its first North American location in Richmond at 8368 Capstan Way.

Not much is known about these two new spots other than what’s included in Macu’s Instagram bio, which lists them as a “Downtown Robson Store” and a “Burnaby Kingsway Store.” An exact address and opening date have yet to be revealed, but Macu teased that both are “coming soon.”

Dished reached out to Macu for more information on these new spots. Be sure to check back here for more details once they become available.

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok