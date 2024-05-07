Shiok Singapore Cuisine to open new location in New Westminster

With two locations already in Metro Vancouver, we’re happy to report that Shiok Singapore Cuisine is opening its third spot in New Westminster.

The new spot will be opening at 624 12th Street in New Westminster.

Shiok, which already has outposts on Kingsway and in Lougheed, is known for its traditional and modern takes on Singaporean food. Menu items include Nasi Lemak, Laksa, Nyonya Chicken Curry, and Mee Siam.

You can also expect to find comfort food like Kaya toast, as well as drinks like Teh Tarik and Bandung.

“In our family, everything comes back to the kitchen table,” shared the restaurant. “Like all true Singaporeans, our lives revolve around food.”

An exact opening date for this new location has yet to be announced. Be sure to check back here for more details once they’re announced.

Address: 624 12th Street, New Westminster

