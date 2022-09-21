Bread Culture, a popular artisan bakery in Calgary, is closing for good this weekend.

The neighbourhood spot for freshly baked bread and quality coffee shared the sudden news recently.

“Although we started Bread Culture amid the pandemic, we were successful thanks to all our loyal customers,” the bakery stated in an Instagram post.

The last day of service for Bread Culture Artisan Bakery will be on Sunday, September 25. Just like the deal it had on its first day open, this shop will be giving away one free croissant on its last day: butter, chocolate, or almond.

This was a great place for many looking for naturally leavened bread, pastries, and decadent croissants like the triple cheese or pistachio flan.

Even though there were no professional chefs in the kitchen, the team quickly created a following in the neighbourhood of people lining up for coffee and a bite.

“We truly appreciate everything you have shown for us, and it has been a pleasure to serve you and neighbours our bread and pastry,” stated the Instagram post.

It is due to being “extremely exhausted” that the owners have decided to shut the doors here. The owners were pushing themselves to meet customers’ demands, often working more than 100 hours per week.

“We often failed to make customers satisfied due to our limited business days and production,” the post continued. “Because of this, we have always been under intense pressure and we also failed to manage our physical and mental health.”

Go in, say hello, grab a croissant, and enjoy this charming space one more time before it closes for good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bread Culture Artisan Bakery (@breadculture.ca)

Bread Culture

Address: 1502 14th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram