Opening date revealed for new Chipotle in Surrey's Strawberry Hill

May 17 2024, 5:54 pm
Opening date revealed for new Chipotle in Surrey's Strawberry Hill
Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Dished reported in early April that Chipotle was opening a new location in Surrey’s Strawberry Hill, and now we finally have an opening date for this new spot.

It is located at 12155 72nd Avenue in Surrey and will bring the burrito chain’s total number of restaurants across Canada to 42.

Chipotle Strawberry Hill is just steps away from the newly opened Jollibee.

The opening date for this new spot is Thursday, May 23. Chipotle shared that the first 30 people in line will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.

Will you be checking out this new Chipotle location? Let us know in the comments.

Chipotle Strawberry Hill

Address: 12155 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Instagram

